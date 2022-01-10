Posted on January 10th, 2022 by Travis Dix

The Records Specialist I acts as the front line in the Academic Record’s Office. There are currently two people in this position. One is front line in the Main Record’s Office. The other is front line for the online program. These positions help students fill out paperwork for transcripts, deferments, verifications, change of address, etc.

The Record Specialist I

Conducts student appointments with the goal of supporting, recruiting, onboarding, and disseminating program and student resource information to new students.

Maintain the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills throughout the new student admissions process and with all University stakeholders.

Maintains a high level understanding of the admissions and financial aid process to guide students through matriculation process.

Excitement for change balanced with need for consistency of process.

Driven by curiosity.

Primary Responsibilities

Performs routine filing (and scanning as needed)

Record maintenance and clean up

Registration processing

Data enter such as, course offerings; major minor, and advisor changes

Process Grade changes

Participates in orientation and commencement activities

Answers phone lines for the office

Main point of contact for National Clearinghouse

Enters registration for online students

Updates name and address changes in the system

Secondary functions

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Associate’s degree required.

Must have strong interpersonal skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), typing, and telephone skills

Excellent ability to communicate in a highly professional manner

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Experience with building strong professional relationships

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends

Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, c/o the VP of Enrollment, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: recordspecialist@averett.edu

Please note: