The Records Specialist I acts as the front line in the Academic Record’s Office. There are currently two people in this position. One is front line in the Main Record’s Office. The other is front line for the online program. These positions help students fill out paperwork for transcripts, deferments, verifications, change of address, etc.
The Record Specialist I
- Conducts student appointments with the goal of supporting, recruiting, onboarding, and disseminating program and student resource information to new students.
- Maintain the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills throughout the new student admissions process and with all University stakeholders.
- Maintains a high level understanding of the admissions and financial aid process to guide students through matriculation process.
- Excitement for change balanced with need for consistency of process.
- Driven by curiosity.
Primary Responsibilities
- Performs routine filing (and scanning as needed)
- Record maintenance and clean up
- Registration processing
- Data enter such as, course offerings; major minor, and advisor changes
- Process Grade changes
- Participates in orientation and commencement activities
- Answers phone lines for the office
- Main point of contact for National Clearinghouse
- Enters registration for online students
- Updates name and address changes in the system
Secondary functions
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Associate’s degree required.
- Must have strong interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word and Excel), typing, and telephone skills
- Excellent ability to communicate in a highly professional manner
- Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships
- Experience with building strong professional relationships
ADA/Travel related:
Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided
- Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends
- Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, c/o the VP of Enrollment, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: recordspecialist@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.