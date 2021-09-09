Since 1859, Averett University, a Carnegie Engaged University, has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.
Reporting to the Associate Registrar, the Record Specialist II has well-developed critical thinking skills and is an integral part of the Academic Record’s Office team. This position acts as one of the main evaluation contacts in the Academic Records Office. This position provides support for all regions. Their primary duty is to conduct official evaluations and process change of majors. Reporting to the Associate Registrar, the Record Specialist II will work with others in the office to handle most aspects of student records.
Qualifications
Bachelor’s degree required. Must have strong interpersonal skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and Access), typing, and telephone skills. Excellent customer service skills are required. Must be able to lift 25-30 pounds on occasional basis. Some overtime work near graduation and registration times will be required.
Primary Responsibilities
- Process evaluation requests
- Update student records in Student Information System
- Process change of major forms
- Assist with reports for graduation
- Assist with input of honors and academic discipline
- Update and correct records in National Clearinghouse database
Secondary Responsibilities
- Helps maintain file room in good order
- Other duties as assigned by the University Registrar
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Academic Records Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: regjob@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.