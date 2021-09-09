Posted on September 9th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Since 1859, Averett University, a Carnegie Engaged University, has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

Reporting to the Associate Registrar, the Record Specialist II has well-developed critical thinking skills and is an integral part of the Academic Record’s Office team. This position acts as one of the main evaluation contacts in the Academic Records Office. This position provides support for all regions. Their primary duty is to conduct official evaluations and process change of majors. Reporting to the Associate Registrar, the Record Specialist II will work with others in the office to handle most aspects of student records.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree required. Must have strong interpersonal skills, proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and Access), typing, and telephone skills. Excellent customer service skills are required. Must be able to lift 25-30 pounds on occasional basis. Some overtime work near graduation and registration times will be required.

Primary Responsibilities

Process evaluation requests

Update student records in Student Information System

Process change of major forms

Assist with reports for graduation

Assist with input of honors and academic discipline

Update and correct records in National Clearinghouse database

Secondary Responsibilities

Helps maintain file room in good order

Other duties as assigned by the University Registrar

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Academic Records Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: regjob@averett.edu

Please note: