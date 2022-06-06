The Records Specialist I reports to the Associate Registrar. The Record Specialist I has well-developed critical thinking skills and is an integral part of the Registrar’s Office. This full time nonexempt position serves as one of the main evaluation contacts in that department. This position provides support for all programs.
The Record Specialist I demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:
- Organizational skills to perform routine tasks
- High degree of professionalism and confidentiality
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills to communicate effectively with students and employees
- Must be flexible to the changing needs of students, enrollment services, and the university
- Strong team building skills to foster collaboration with the team
- Outstanding customer service skills
- Self-directed with the ability to adapt to changing needs and priorities on a daily basis.
- Ability to work in a hands-on capacity at all times.
Primary Responsibilities
- Processing transcript request
- Evaluation requests
- Enrollment verifications
- Inputting academic record changes
- Update student records in Student Information System
- Assist with input of honors and academic discipline
- Update and correct records in National Clearinghouse database
Secondary functions
- Manage paper and digital files
- Assisting with all aspects of graduation.
- Other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s degree preferred).
- Must have strong interpersonal skills
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and Access), typing, and telephone skills
- Excellent communication in a highly professional manner
- Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships
- Experience building strong professional relationships
ADA/Travel related:
Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided
- Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends
- Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.
- Driver’s License required.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to: Selection Committee, c/o Registrar’s Office, Averett University.
Email address: recordspecialist@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.