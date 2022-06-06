Posted on June 6th, 2022 by Travis Dix

The Records Specialist I reports to the Associate Registrar. The Record Specialist I has well-developed critical thinking skills and is an integral part of the Registrar’s Office. This full time nonexempt position serves as one of the main evaluation contacts in that department. This position provides support for all programs.

The Record Specialist I demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Organizational skills to perform routine tasks

High degree of professionalism and confidentiality

Exceptional written and oral communication skills to communicate effectively with students and employees

Must be flexible to the changing needs of students, enrollment services, and the university

Strong team building skills to foster collaboration with the team

Outstanding customer service skills

Self-directed with the ability to adapt to changing needs and priorities on a daily basis.

Ability to work in a hands-on capacity at all times.

Primary Responsibilities

Processing transcript request

Evaluation requests

Enrollment verifications

Inputting academic record changes

Update student records in Student Information System

Assist with input of honors and academic discipline

Update and correct records in National Clearinghouse database

Secondary functions

Manage paper and digital files

Assisting with all aspects of graduation.

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s degree preferred).

Must have strong interpersonal skills

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, and Access), typing, and telephone skills

Excellent communication in a highly professional manner

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Experience building strong professional relationships

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations.

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends

Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.

Driver’s License required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to: Selection Committee, c/o Registrar’s Office, Averett University.

Email address: recordspecialist@averett.edu

Please note: