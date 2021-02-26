Residence Life Graduate Assistant

Posted on February 26th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Assistant Director of Residence Life, the Graduate Assistant (GA) supports Housing & Residence Life in its efforts to enhance the residential experience within the Averett University community. As a 12 month live-on position, the GA provides leadership for Residence Life student staff in an assigned area. By maintaining visibility and approachability to student staff and residents, the GA educates residential students on University policies and builds community in their respective living areas or areas of oversight. A Residence Life GA focuses on the educational programming curriculum created by the Assistant Director of Residence Life Operations.

Teaching and Assessment

Create Residential Learning Experiences promoting the residential community based on the University’s mission and in conjunction with the University Strategic Plan using the Educational Programming model provided by the Office of Housing and Residence Life.

Assess semester outcomes with Assistant Director of Residence Life Operations at the start and end of each semester.

Review assessment data to modify or realign curricular learning objectives in course description.

Address objectives pre-semester and post semester within the Educational Programming Model.

Assess the overall satisfaction of the residential communities on campus at the completion of the academic year through student evaluation.

Co- teach an IDS 101 course.

Student Staff Development & Supervision

Co-Supervise UGHD’s and Resident Assistant (RA) student staff members.

Provide on-going support to student staff, having one-on-one meetings with each staff member bi-weekly.

Organize and facilitate a weekly staff meeting with UGHD staff.

Evaluate under the Assistant Director of Residence Life Operations student staff throughout a continuous performance appraisal process.

Facilitate under the director of the Assistant Director of Residence Life Operations, training sessions for the student staff during the August and Winter Trainings.

Serve as an appropriate role model in the areas of lifestyle (i.e., abiding by University and Housing policies/rules and regulations), contributing to Department/Divisional goals and balancing academic, professional, work, and personal life issues. (For more information, please refer to the Employee Handbook and Student Handbook)

Administrative Responsibilities

Assist in the selection, training, and evaluation resources of Resident Assistants.

Assist in the process of Housing selection in conjunction with the Assistant Director of Housing Operations.

Conduct building rounds and inspect public area facilities on a regular basis. Completing maintenance and building work orders as needed. Be knowledgeable of facility layout and operation of building systems (i.e., locks, fire panel, sprinklers, etc.). Be cognizant of the day-to-day condition of the building regarding maintenance, facilities services, and safety issues. Understand procedures for addressing various facility issues (i.e., emergency maintenance/building services, etc.).

Maintain a work schedule designed for maximum accessibility and involvement with students, even during evening and weekend hours (i.e., 25 hours per week).

Facilitate annual and semi-annual housing procedures (i.e., Fire Drills, Health and Safety Inspections, Walkthroughs, etc.).

Effectively utilize on-line applications and computer programs to perform job functions and maintain communication with Housing staff (i.e., e-mail, Advocate, The Housing Director, etc.).

Serve within a weekly on-call rotation as a first responder for emergency situations involving Averett University’s residential students.

Serve as a Conduct hearing officer.

Departmental

Attend weekly Housing & Residence Life staff meetings.

Meet with Assistant Director of Residence Life Operations regularly.

Participate in professional development opportunities that may include developing programs and implementing workshops, attending conferences, and in-service opportunities.

Residence Hall Association Co-Advisor and Mentor

Mentor the advisor in maintaining membership.

Mentor the advisor in residential living community development.

Attend RHA meetings and mentor the president of the organization with meeting agenda.

Work to establish working relationships between RHA executive board members and the student body.

Qualifications

Candidates must be accepted and enrolled as a full-time graduate student and carry a minimum of 6 credit hours per semester or equivalent full-time standard set by your program.

Other paid employment is strongly discouraged while the GA is employed by the Department of Housing and Residence Life. However, if the GA finds it necessary to have other paid employment (outside of Averett), they must discuss it with their supervisor and receive approval.

Remuneration

Remuneration includes housing in an Averett University’s residence hall and a $3,000 stipend for the academic year. Housing assignments vary in size and configuration by residence hall.

Tuition waivers provided for graduate studies at Averett University.

Declining Balance Dining Hall Meal Plan.

Adjunct pay for co teaching an IDS course.

To Apply Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Housing and Residence Life Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: HRL@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs, and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically.

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team.

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including room inspections and interactions with residents.

Most work is performed while sitting although standing and walking are at times necessary (residence hall check-ins, inspections, etc.)

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 10 pounds, occasionally up to 20 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, at times.

At times, work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment.

May frequently be called upon to work in an emergency.

On occasion will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks

At times will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, Advocate, Canva, and Adirondack housing software.

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.); on rare occasions may be exposed to mechanical hazards, chemical hazards, electrical hazards, or situations involving physical danger or abuse.

Work environment regularly includes noise/vibration and wetness/humidity; may be exposed to respiratory hazards such as mold/mildew weekly, or extreme temperatures seasonally.

Work locations include an office environment and campus residence halls (residence halls, apartments)