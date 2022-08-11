School of Nursing – Administrative Assistant

Posted on August 11th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Under the supervision of the Dean of Nursing, this position provides support for the Dean, all faculty and students in the School of Nursing.

WORK SCHEDULE: 8:30 – 4:30 Monday through Friday.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS (DUTIES) AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Provides support to the Dean of Nursing by:

Serving as the windshield and contact person for the Dean.

Assisting with general budget duties, including but not limited to budget justifications, student fees, credit card reconciliation, etc.

Preparing and submitting expense and departmental reports or documents, as requested.

Collecting and completing onboarding paperwork as needed.

Maintaining personnel files for all SON employees.

Consulting regarding office space and workflow.

Completing and submitting purchase orders as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

Provides support to the School of Nursing faculty and staff by:

Effectively screening phone calls and forwarding to the person best suited to respond – inside or outside the SON.

Creating, storing and managing all files and records for BSN student applicants and enrolled BSN students.

Compiling data, reports and other documents to be used in the accreditation and program approval process for VBON and CCNE.

Assisting with reports for VBON and CCNE.

Taking, storing and distributing minutes for all SON meetings.

Attending meetings outside the SON as needed; taking, storing and distributing minutes of those meetings.

Verifying faculty licenses and credentials on an annual basis.

Actively managing the research and purchase of office equipment and supplies.

Initiating and updating SON databases.

Managing the paperwork related to clinical/practicum for BSN and MSN students.

Coordinating class and classroom schedules at the Riverview campus.

Assisting with Admissions Committee activities as requested Forwarding completed applicant files for review Maintaining all applicant files throughout the admissions process Taking, storing and distributing minutes of the Admissions Committee meetings Managing files of accepted applicants

Sharing information related to events or communication within the University.

Monitoring the expiration dates of MSN students’ RN licenses.

Provides support to the School of Nursing by:

Providing all students with information and assistance as needed.

Managing the mail system for the SON – gathering, delivering and forwarding.

Creating spreadsheets, flyers, correspondence, programs, etc.

Planning special events – receptions, luncheons, conferences, ceremonies (catering, reservations, invitations, special equipment). In conjunction w/ the Campus Event Coordinator

Ensuring complete confidentiality for students and faculty.

Supervising work study students.

Proctoring exams as needed.

Proofreading correspondence or reports distributed from the department as needed.

Preparing and assembling materials for workshops and conferences.

Providing general clerical duties as needed. Note: If dealing with conflicting requests, notify the Dean for prioritization.

Operating and troubleshooting problems with office equipment as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Required

Five years of administrative work experience, preferably in higher education. An associate’s degree is preferred.

Proficient in Office 365 features and applications.

Proficient in using the Internet for efficient and timely research and communication.

Working knowledge of database creation and management.

Focused on customer service and satisfaction, especially for a large volume of student contact.

Personable, multi-tasker, team player, professional attitude and comfortable in fast-paced department.

Maintains confidentiality.

Event/project coordination experience helpful.

Delighted to serve and interact with all potential and enrolled nursing students.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS:

Ability to bend, stoop, reach, stand, move from one area of the building to another on a regular basis, sit and use a computer for a long period of time

Manual and physical dexterity needed to operate a computer keyboard and handle paper documents.

Adequate hearing and verbal abilities to communicate effectively in person and by telephone.

Ability to lift and carry a stack of forms and documents weighing up to 30 pounds with accommodation.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Dean of School of Nursing, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: SON@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr