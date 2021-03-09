Second COVID-19 Community Testing Event to be Held at Averett

Posted on March 9th, 2021 by Cassie Jones

The Virginia Department of Health’s Pittsylvania/Danville Health District, Averett University and the Virginia Army National Guard will hold a second COVID-19 Community Testing Event on Friday, March 12, in Averett University’s Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center, 150 Mountain View Ave. in Danville. This event is free and open to the public.

Walk-ins will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments are not needed, but a form of photo ID is required in order to be tested.

The test is a nasal swab. Results will take two to three days. Those who test positive will be contacted by phone by the Virginia Department of Health; those who test negative may not receive a call.

This event will be conducted in compliance with all Averett University protocols for health and safety, including the proper use of face coverings, social distancing and limited occupancies in enclosed spaces.

“Testing events like this helps us determine the prevalence of illness in our community,” said Scott J. Spillmann, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Pittsylvania/Danville Health District. “The results help us understand the effectiveness of our vaccination efforts, and help to inform future vaccine opportunities.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.