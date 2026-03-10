SGA Community Service at The Salvation Army – Danville, VA

Posted on March 10th, 2026 by Bill Dyer

Officers of the Student Government Association recently volunteered at the Salvation Army in Danville, Virginia, assisting with their lunch service for members of the community. Salvation Army provides free meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday to individuals who need a warm and reliable meal.

During the lunch, SGA officers helped staff the food line by standing at different stations and serving portions of food onto plates for guests as they moved through the line. In addition, we also assisted with preparing to-go meal boxes for individuals who preferred or needed to take their meals with them.

This experience allowed SGA officers to give back to the Danville community while supporting an organization that works every day to help those in need. It was a meaningful opportunity for our officers to practice service and compassion while strengthening our connection with the local community.

The Student Government Association is grateful for the opportunity to volunteer and looks forward to continuing to support community initiatives like this in the future.

by Daniel Olasoko, SGA President