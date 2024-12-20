Six AU Esports Teams Compete in ECAC Esports Division with Two Playoff Appearances

Posted on December 20th, 2024 by Kelly King

Averett University’s esports team has six competitive teams competing in game titles including Counter-Strike 2, Fortnite, Valorant, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate (SSBU), Madden and NBA2K within the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Esports division.

Under the leadership of Esports Director Corey Thompson, the team has seen improving successes this season with their biggest wins in Valorant and NBA2K.

Their records for the season show:

Valorant: 6-3 Semifinal Playoff Appearance

NBA2K: 6-2

SSBU: 3-4

Madden: 2-4

Counter-Strike 2: 1-5 Quarterfinal Playoff Appearance



Aside from competition, the team fosters a welcoming environment for casual gaming, on-campus community development, content creation skill building and more through federal work-study positions, their Esports Club and even for those who would like to stop by the lounge to build relationships with like-minded peers through the lens of gaming.

Click here to learn more about esports at Averett University and how you can get involved.