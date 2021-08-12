Social Media and Communications

Posted on August 12th, 2021 by Travis Dix

As part of the Averett Online Integrative Marketing team, this position will aid in Averett’s GPS online presence through traditional and non-traditional channels (LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) with the express goal of cultivating relationships with current and prospective students and the Averett community to help build our brand recognition. Through their work, they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach. Social Media & Digital Communications position reports to the Assistant Vice President of Enrollment and will maintain effective and close working relationships with enrollment, and the marketing and communications teams. This position is expected to maintain, update and report out the monthly editorial calendar for brand-wide social media handles across all platforms and social post analytics. Create reports to measure the impact and success of social media efforts and report out to the department. They will provide vision, leadership, and excellent customer service and responsiveness.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree is required

Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately

A basic understanding of how to use data in order to accomplish a goal

Valid Driver’s License required.

Primary Responsibilities

On a weekly basis, maintain and report out monthly and daily editorial calendar for brand-wide social handles across all platforms (LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc.)

Create 2 – 3 unique pieces of content per week. Craft copy and visuals for social media posts/email blasts and publish all content via publishing tools once approvals have been granted

Create at least 5 postings per week to maintain constant community engagement (e.g. sharing articles on LinkedIn with commentary / observations, comment on posts with significant traction, etc.)

Create reports to measure the impact and success of social media and email blast efforts. Monitor social media post and email blast analytics and on a monthly basis report out results. Utilize analytics to improve postings and increase social media following.

Monitor social channels and respond to feedback, questions, and concerns

Market and advertise student support services in a variety of ways to support diverse learners, first generation learners, learners with special learning needs, and under-prepared learners.

Secondary Responsibilities

Provide encouragement for student success; exhibit and help students develop a growth mindset.

Stay current on student resources and documents.

Maintain Target X system of action communication flows and report out monthly and other action items as required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: Carly Pearce

Selection Committee, Averett Online Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: AUonline@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.