Sociology/Criminal Justice Recruiter – Part Time

The University is seeking a part-time recruiter for the Sociology/ Criminal Justice online degree program. As part of the AU Online team, this position is responsible for connecting with prospective undergraduate students for the Sociology/ Criminal Justice and graduate students for the Masters of Criminal Justice Degree. The recruiter will create a targeted and impactful engagement with prospective students through in-person meetings, email, phone, and SMS messaging.
Responsibility includes providing (through printed materials, presentations, referral to the website and admissions counselors) the civilian, military, and Law Enforcement/First Responder sectors with relevant information regarding the Sociology/ Criminal Justice Undergraduate and the Masters in Criminal Justice Graduate program. Works cooperatively with constituents from other departments and represents the University at on-site recruitment events and individual meetings throughout the Virginia and North Carolina region.
This position includes advising (through calls, emails, and printed materials) the future student on how to best obtain, all admissions documents. The recruiter will also be knowledgeable on all financing, scholarship, and payment options to communicate to interested individuals.
This position has a dual reporting relationship to the Director of Online Admission and the Sociology/ Criminal Justice Program Director.
This position is considered an independent contractor is a six-month appointment (renewable), $1,500/month plus travel expenses.
Scope of work includes:
- Recruiting prospective AU Online students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett University online enrollment process.
- Work with site directors to create a comprehensive on-ground and social media outreach and recruitment campaign.
- Travel to and recruit at local and regional recruitment fairs
- 4-6 presentations per month
- Travel to and recruit at individual law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions
- Promote programs through social media channels and other platforms.
- Conduct program briefings to individuals and groups of prospective students
- Ensures prospective students meet critical deadlines. Counsels, advocates, and assists them in understanding and acquiring admissions materials.
Qualifications
- Master’s degree required
- Sales training preferred
- Previous work in law enforcement preferred
- Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential
- Excellent communication skills; both oral and written
- Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications proficiently
- Valid Driver’s License required
- Ability and willingness to work some evenings and weekends.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:
Selection Committee, Sociology/Criminal Justice Recruiter Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.