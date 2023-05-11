Sociology/Criminal Justice Recruiter – Part Time

Posted on May 11th, 2023 by Travis Dix

The University is seeking a part-time recruiter for the Sociology/ Criminal Justice online degree program. As part of the AU Online team, this position is responsible for connecting with prospective undergraduate students for the Sociology/ Criminal Justice and graduate students for the Masters of Criminal Justice Degree. The recruiter will create a targeted and impactful engagement with prospective students through in-person meetings, email, phone, and SMS messaging.

Responsibility includes providing (through printed materials, presentations, referral to the website and admissions counselors) the civilian, military, and Law Enforcement/First Responder sectors with relevant information regarding the Sociology/ Criminal Justice Undergraduate and the Masters in Criminal Justice Graduate program. Works cooperatively with constituents from other departments and represents the University at on-site recruitment events and individual meetings throughout the Virginia and North Carolina region.

This position includes advising (through calls, emails, and printed materials) the future student on how to best obtain, all admissions documents. The recruiter will also be knowledgeable on all financing, scholarship, and payment options to communicate to interested individuals.

This position has a dual reporting relationship to the Director of Online Admission and the Sociology/ Criminal Justice Program Director.

This position is considered an independent contractor is a six-month appointment (renewable), $1,500/month plus travel expenses.

Scope of work includes:

Recruiting prospective AU Online students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett University online enrollment process.

Work with site directors to create a comprehensive on-ground and social media outreach and recruitment campaign.

Travel to and recruit at local and regional recruitment fairs 4-6 presentations per month

Travel to and recruit at individual law enforcement agencies and jurisdictions

Promote programs through social media channels and other platforms.

Conduct program briefings to individuals and groups of prospective students

Ensures prospective students meet critical deadlines. Counsels, advocates, and assists them in understanding and acquiring admissions materials.

Qualifications

Master’s degree required

Sales training preferred

Previous work in law enforcement preferred

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications proficiently

Valid Driver’s License required

Ability and willingness to work some evenings and weekends.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to:

Selection Committee, Sociology/Criminal Justice Recruiter Averett University

420 West Main Street

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note: