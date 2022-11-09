Sports Peformance Graduate Assistant Coach

Posted on November 9th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as a Sports Performance Graduaate Assistant Coach.

The Coach will reports directly to the Head Sports Performance Coach and will assist in the sports performance programs for all of Averett’s competitive sports. Duties are, but not limited to, assisting the Head Sports Performance Coach in designing, implementing, conducting, and monitoring strength and conditioning programs for their assigned sports.

The Graduate Assistant Sports Performance Coach will also work in conjunction with the Averett Sports Medicine Staff to coordinate rehabilitation of sports related injuries, the implementation of Return-to-Play Protocols, along with educating students about proper nutrition, hydration, and supplementation. Additional duties are to assist with coordinating, maintenance, and staffing of weight room/strength facilities; assist in identifying and purchasing needed strength and conditioning equipment,; assists in scheduling weight room times for their assigned sports teams.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minumum qualifiactions for this position include; A bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related Health Science field from an accredited college or university, hold a current, nationally recognized strength and conditioning certification (NSCA – CSCS, CSCCa- SCCC, USAW, NCSF – CSC; CSCS preferred), be CPR/AED certified and be accepted into the Averett University Master’s Program.

The start date for this position is as early as July 1, 2023 but will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position.

Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references to sportsperformancecoachsearch@averett.edu

PLEASE NOTE:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

