Staff Accountant-A/P

Posted on June 15th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field

Technology proficiency in Microsoft Office, accounting software and related programs

Strong written and verbal skills, highly motivated, problem solver, energetic self-starter

Proven ability to work in a collegial environment with a desire to grow professionally

Customer service oriented, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities assigned

Primary Responsibilities

Reporting to the University Controller/ Assistant Controller position is primarily responsible for A/P, general ledger and related subsidiary(s) ledger accounting and reconciliation; journal entries; and other functions related thereto including financial analysis; and evaluation and recommendation regarding accounting system and related business processes to safeguard assets, improve internal controls, and facilitate timely, accurate and efficient reporting environment in support of the University’s mission.

Secondary Responsibilities

Secondary responsibilities include supporting payroll and other related activities and duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Business Office

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: accountspayablesearch@averett.edu

Please note: