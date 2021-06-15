Staff Accountant-A/P

Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or related field
- Technology proficiency in Microsoft Office, accounting software and related programs
- Strong written and verbal skills, highly motivated, problem solver, energetic self-starter
- Proven ability to work in a collegial environment with a desire to grow professionally
- Customer service oriented, willing to own and be accountable for responsibilities assigned
Primary Responsibilities
Reporting to the University Controller/ Assistant Controller position is primarily responsible for A/P, general ledger and related subsidiary(s) ledger accounting and reconciliation; journal entries; and other functions related thereto including financial analysis; and evaluation and recommendation regarding accounting system and related business processes to safeguard assets, improve internal controls, and facilitate timely, accurate and efficient reporting environment in support of the University’s mission.
Secondary Responsibilities
Secondary responsibilities include supporting payroll and other related activities and duties as assigned.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Business Office
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: accountspayablesearch@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.