Staff Accountant

Posted on September 29th, 2021 by Travis Dix

This position will be a backup of all other positions in the business office.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree

Two years accounting experience in general ledger and reporting

Proficiency in Microsoft Office, accounting software and related programs

Primary Responsibilities

Data entry/maintenance of general ledger system

Bank reconciliations

Date entry for accounts payable

Corporate card reconciliation process

Assist with annual audit and annual files

General Ledger Accounting

Gift reconciliations

Secondary Responsibilities

Good Communication to facility and staff

Listens attentively and responds thoughtfully

Maintains accurate records

Keeps supervisors informed of potentially sensitive issues

Support payroll processes

Support accounts payable processes

Other duties as Assigned

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Business Office

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: staffaccountantsearch@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.