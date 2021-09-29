Staff Accountant

This position will be a backup of all other positions in the business office.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree
- Two years accounting experience in general ledger and reporting
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office, accounting software and related programs
Primary Responsibilities
- Data entry/maintenance of general ledger system
- Bank reconciliations
- Date entry for accounts payable
- Corporate card reconciliation process
- Assist with annual audit and annual files
- General Ledger Accounting
- Gift reconciliations
Secondary Responsibilities
- Good Communication to facility and staff
- Listens attentively and responds thoughtfully
- Maintains accurate records
- Keeps supervisors informed of potentially sensitive issues
- Support payroll processes
- Support accounts payable processes
- Other duties as Assigned
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Business Office
Averett University
420 West Main St.,
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: staffaccountantsearch@averett.edu
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.
Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.