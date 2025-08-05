Posted on August 5th, 2025 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Student Accounts, the Student Account Coordinator and College Cashier supports the daily operations of the Business Office and Student Accounts with a focus on student accounts receivable management, financial counseling, and general college cashiering duties. This position helps ensure efficient and compliant operations related to billing, payments, and registration processes. The Coordinator serves as a key liaison for students and families on financial matters and registration policies and provides guidance to support student success, retention, and satisfaction.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required with a minimum of two years of related experience. Preference given to individuals with higher education experience. Must be proficient with the internet, Office 365, and be comfortable learning multiple University software systems. Preference is given to candidates with Ellucian Colleague or similar software experience. Must demonstrate interpersonal, written, and oral communication skills; ability to work independently and manage multiple tasks at the same time.

Primary Responsibilities:

Assist students and families with billing, account balances, payment plan options, tuition and fee structures, registration policies, and refund eligibility. Ensure clear and consistent communication regarding payment obligations.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge of University billing policies, financial aid processes, institutional policies, and student registration requirements. Participate in regular training, as available, to remain current on changes to federal, state, and institutional regulations related to student financial services.

Process all forms of payments and refunds, including but not limited to: bookstore voucher requests, account adjustments, returned check processing, third-party billing, and reconciliation of daily receipts.

Identify students with account issues impacting enrollment or retention. Provide outreach and counseling to guide them toward resolution, including the setup of payment arrangements or financial support resources. Works closely with Enrollment Services, Student Financial Aid, and Registrar to meet the financial needs of current and new students.

Provide cashiering responsibilities for the University to include receipting of all gifts, payments, and other monetary cash transactions.

Assist with the preparation of 1098-T tax forms and other year-end reporting

Secondary Responsibilities:

Refer students to applicable campus and external resources for financial literacy, emergency aid, or academic support.

Represent Business and Finance and Student Accounts at University events such as New Student and Registration Days.

Attend all departmental meetings, trainings, and compliance workshops as required.

Perform general clerical duties and other related duties as assigned

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Mail:

Selection Committee Business and Finance Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected] with the Subject Line: Student Account Coordinator and College Cashier Application

Please note: