Student Financial Services Counselor/ Federal Work-Study Coordinator

Posted on August 4th, 2021 by Travis Dix

Student Financial Services Counselor works directly with the Assistant Director of Financial Aid to serve Traditional students in the area of financial aid including; communicating about the financial aid processes and administering aid consistent with policies and financial aid guidelines.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree; supplemented with one (1) year of related work experience in a financial aid office or related field, demonstrated ability to work with administrative software programs, strong organizational and communication skills. Ability to work independently and as a part of a team.

Knowledge of Admissions, financial aid/billing policies and processes, and financial aid application processes. Written and oral communication skills. Ability to use and interpret data to make informed decisions, manage change and meet enrollment goals.

Primary Responsibilities

Counsel prospective and enrolled students and families about aid eligibility, financial aid policies and procedures, and financing options.

Review and evaluate financial aid applications. Formulate accurate and compliant financial aid packages using federal methodology for the Traditional Program.

Managing the Federal Work-Study Program.

Secondary Responsibilities

Importing and exporting files receive from the Department of Education for processing Federal Student Aid programs.

Work closely with other staff to ensure consistency in packaging and implementation of the financial aid program.

Performs other duties as assigned by Supervisor.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Email address: sfscounselor@averett.edu

Please note: