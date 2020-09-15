Student Financial Services Counselor (Student Accounts)

Posted on September 15th, 2020 by Travis Dix

This position works directly with the Assistant Director for Student Accounts to serve Traditional and Non-Traditional students; performs financial data entry, receives, processes, and accounts for student payments; records bank receipts; performs daily reconciliation of receipts, disbursements, and currency.

Qualifications

Skills & Competencies

Proven customer service excellence; the ability to successfully build strong working relationships with customers, various departments, and staff.

Demonstrated high accuracy and productivity in Student Accounts record keeping.

Ability to read, comprehend, and comply with federal and state laws, regulations, and policies pertaining to the provision of Student Accounts.

Ability to work without close supervision and to set one’s own priorities and work schedule.

Education and Experience

Associate’s degree supplemented with one (1) year of related work experience in accounting, banking or related field, demonstrated ability to work with administrative software programs, strong organizational and communication skills •Ability to work independently and as a part of a team • Demonstrated experience in coordinating activities of a student account office in an efficient manner. Demonstrated ability to multi task and meet deadlines.

Primary Responsibilities

Perform the function of a student account officer by providing extensive advising to students and parents on financing options, aid eligibility, cost of attendance, via direct meetings, presentations, e-mails, telephone calls and other communication methods.

Monitors student accounts to ensure adequate payment arrangements are made to cover balances including financial aid, VA and cash payments and following up on payment plan.

Monitors expected and past due cash flow to ensure that funding is disbursed as appropriate and in a timely manner.

Assists with the establishment of policies and procedures to ensure positive, effective and open relationships with all clients of the Student accounts Office including students, parents, faculty and administrators.

Coordinate the daily accounting functions in the Office of Student Accounts, including cash and credit card payment reconciliation and other student financial record management.

ADA & Travel Demands:

This position will be in a University Campus setting and will require sitting, standing, and walking.

Will require sitting for long periods of time.

At times, may require availability to work evenings and weekends

May require prolonged periods of utilizing a telephone, and looking at a computer screen

May require long hours, to provide support to campus student accounts teams.

Local travel to University Administration, Meetings, Conference and other local campuses may be required.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Student Financial Services Department

c/o Carl Bradsher, Director of Student Financial Services

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: sfs@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.