The Student Services Specialist acts as the front line in the Averett Central Office. The Student Services Specialist helps orchestrate communications and student services throughout the student life cycle, from recruitment through graduation. The Student Services Specialist is responsible for providing exemplary customer service to students, faculty, and staff while assisting students with various registrar, financial, and other student service needs. The Student Services Specialist will manage appointments & walk-ins at the front desk as well as being responsible for the answering and directing calls from the main Averett line to appropriate offices. This position helps students fill out paperwork for transcripts, deferments, verifications, change of address, etc. This position includes, but is not limited to the following: helping students prepare the appropriate paperwork necessary to attend orientation, accept financial aid package, complete registration information, provide information regarding student accounts, submit graduation information, as well as a myriad of other services.

The Enrollment Services Specialist demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:

Knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel computer programs are necessary.

Ability to organize and prioritize daily office functions to ensure efficiency; must be detail-oriented.

Maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills.

Excitement for change balanced with need for consistency of process.

Driven by curiosity.

Primary Responsibilities

Responsible for the answering and directing calls from the main Averett line to appropriate offices.

Provides the best customer services experience.

Has knowledge of all faculty/staff roles on campus so that they are able to direct calls to the correct area.

Receipts tuition and transcript payments.

Provides information to students and families regarding the options for financial aid, the process for requesting aid, and the eligibility requirements for receiving and maintaining aid.

Prepares degree verifications, enrollment verifications, deferment forms & processes transcript request

Provide assistance with processes around campus for incoming new & returning students.

Handles name and address changes in the system

Main contact for National Clearinghouse

Secondary functions

Maintain supplies for front office functions

Helps with events around campus

Other duties as assigned by Coordinator of Enrollment Services

Basic understanding of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) regulations

Qualifications

Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred).

Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines

Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential

Excellent communication skills; both oral and written

Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately

A basic understanding of how to use data in order to accomplish a goal

Valid Driver’s License required.

ADA/Travel related:

Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations

Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Must be able to lift 25-30 pounds on a limited basis

Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends, several times during the year for graduation and orientation

Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Selection Committee, Enrollment Services, Katie Johnston, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: enrollmentservicesspecialist@averett.edu

Please note: