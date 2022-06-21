The Student Services Specialist acts as the front line in the Averett Central Office. The Student Services Specialist helps orchestrate communications and student services throughout the student life cycle, from recruitment through graduation. The Student Services Specialist is responsible for providing exemplary customer service to students, faculty, and staff while assisting students with various registrar, financial, and other student service needs. The Student Services Specialist will manage appointments & walk-ins at the front desk as well as being responsible for the answering and directing calls from the main Averett line to appropriate offices. This position helps students fill out paperwork for transcripts, deferments, verifications, change of address, etc. This position includes, but is not limited to the following: helping students prepare the appropriate paperwork necessary to attend orientation, accept financial aid package, complete registration information, provide information regarding student accounts, submit graduation information, as well as a myriad of other services.
The Enrollment Services Specialist demonstrates competence and effectiveness in:
- Knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel computer programs are necessary.
- Ability to organize and prioritize daily office functions to ensure efficiency; must be detail-oriented.
- Maintaining the highest levels of professionalism and interpersonal communication skills.
- Excitement for change balanced with need for consistency of process.
- Driven by curiosity.
Primary Responsibilities
- Responsible for the answering and directing calls from the main Averett line to appropriate offices.
- Provides the best customer services experience.
- Has knowledge of all faculty/staff roles on campus so that they are able to direct calls to the correct area.
- Receipts tuition and transcript payments.
- Provides information to students and families regarding the options for financial aid, the process for requesting aid, and the eligibility requirements for receiving and maintaining aid.
- Prepares degree verifications, enrollment verifications, deferment forms & processes transcript request
- Provide assistance with processes around campus for incoming new & returning students.
- Handles name and address changes in the system
- Main contact for National Clearinghouse
Secondary functions
- Maintain supplies for front office functions
- Helps with events around campus
- Other duties as assigned by Coordinator of Enrollment Services
- Basic understanding of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) regulations
Qualifications
Associate’s degree required (Bachelor’s preferred).
- Attention to details, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines
- Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential
- Excellent communication skills; both oral and written
- Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications appropriately
- A basic understanding of how to use data in order to accomplish a goal
- Valid Driver’s License required.
ADA/Travel related:
Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations
- Position requires you to walk, stand, sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided
- Must be able to lift 25-30 pounds on a limited basis
- Position requires some irregular work hours including nights and weekends, several times during the year for graduation and orientation
- Some travel may be required… within Danville area, within Virginia, within region, nationally, internationally, depending on university needs.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Enrollment Services, Katie Johnston, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: enrollmentservicesspecialist@averett.edu
Please note:
- As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr