Student Success Center Math Tutor – Graduate Assistant

Posted on November 18th, 2020 by Travis Dix

Summary Position Description

The office of Student Success is seeking a Graduate Assistant (GA) who reports to the office of Academic Support and Student Success. The GA will assist in key aspects of the teaching and co-instruction for various entry-level math courses, including MTH103 and MTH160, through SLA (Structured Learning Assistance) labs attached to courses. The GA will hold weekly office hours in the Success Center and will be accessible to students for academic assistance and tutoring. In addition, the GA will assist with the teaching of fundamental academic support skills, scheduling, and implementation of programs for tutors underneath the guidance of the Assistant Director for Academic Support. In the role of training programs, the GA will reinforce best practices for tutoring by teaching undergraduate tutors CRLA requirements. Additionally, the GA will facilitate and lead Praxis and VRLA workshops for students. Finally, the GA will generate data and analyze data as it pertains to grade reports and tutoring reports to further enhance the programs offered in the Student Success Center.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a regionally accredited college/university and at least one year of prior-related work experience

Excellent ability to communicate in a highly professional manner

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Experience with building strong professional relationships with students, faculty and staff

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word and PowerPoint)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross functional teams, and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management Systems

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence

Excellent verbal and written communication skills needed

Familiarity with CRLA tutor certification program

Ability to adjust teaching methods as needed to meet various learning styles of students

Experience with tutoring services

Primary Responsibilities

Serves as a MTH103 SLA (structured learning assistance) co-instructor by adhering to the following each semester: Teach set hours of SLA lab for course Create lesson plans and curriculum supports for the SLA Lab Meet regularly with the primary instructor to go over key course content to cover in the session Create a nurturing learning environment Encourage independent thinking Assist with study skills as well as course content Motivate students to excel Advertise support opportunities unique to SLA services Attend all SLA trainings and related Academic Support trainings

Leads Praxis and Teacher Certification workshops

Tutors students in math, writing, and various subjects, as needed

Tutors remedial students in basic study skills

Assists the Assistant Director by serving as a test proctor for make-up exams, exams for students requiring academic accommodations, and standardized exams

Other duties, as assigned

GA Regulations

Candidates must be accepted and enrolled as a full-time graduate student and carry a minimum of 6 credit hours per semester or equivalent full-time standard set by your program

Averett University offers a Master’s of Business Administration with several different concentrations (Human Resources, Leadership, & Marketing). A Master’s of Education is also offered with several different concentrations (Curriculum and Instruction, Special Education, Administration & Supervision). The Master of Education program prefers Virginia licensure; unlicensed applicants must have three years’ experience in the educational field.

A Graduate Assistant must work at a level higher than an undergraduate student employee. For example: teaching/instructing undergraduates in or out of the classroom as assigned, critiquing/grading undergraduate work/skills, etc.

Remuneration & Restrictions

A $9,600 stipend for the year, which includes $6,600 for meals and housing.

Tuition waivers provided for graduate studies at Averett University at no charge to the student.

The GA cannot hold any other job at Averett.

The GA must be and remain in good standing with their academic program.

The GA is required to work no more than 29.5 hours per week.

Demands of the Position

This position requires the ability to perform the following work tasks with or without reasonable accommodation:

Position requires you to sit, reach with hands and arms, balance, stoop, speak with clarity and have appropriate vision and hearing capabilities, or be able to perform these actions with reasonable accommodations provided

Position requires the ability to use a computer, telephone, and other office technology and equipment

Occasional travel within the city of Danville and within Virginia may be required.

How to apply: Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Erin Schlauch

Director of Student Success

Galesi Student Success Center, Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

email: sscgradassist@averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.