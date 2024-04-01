Student Success Coach – Averett Online

Posted on April 1st, 2024 by Travis Dix

As part of the Student Success team, this position will coordinate and provide support to enrolled students. Through their work they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach.

The Student Success Coach (SSC) is a full-time and in-person role located at Averett’s Riverview Campus, in the historic River District, of Danville, VA. The SSC reports to the Executive Director of Averett Online Student Services and will maintain effective and close working relationships with enrollment, accounting and financial aid. This position is expected to serve as the contact person for currently enrolled students in Averett’s online programs. They will provide vision, leadership, management, advising, excellent customer service and responsiveness, and hands-on operational oversight of their student case load.

Qualifications

Must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree

Excellent interpersonal, writing, and verbal communication skills.

Ability and desire to work with a diverse group of individuals with varying abilities, backgrounds, interests, and beliefs.

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross-functionalteams and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management systems.

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence.

Excellent leadership and organizational skills including project management and the ability to track details and manage timelines.

Primary Responsibilities

Course registration: This position supports course registration; ensuring students are enrolled full time in correct courses.

This position supports course registration; ensuring students are enrolled full time in correct courses. At-risk student identification: Position aids in the identification of students who may need additional resources to be successful in the program and helps facilitate action including access and contact with the appropriate support resources.

Position aids in the identification of students who may need additional resources to be successful in the program and helps facilitate action including access and contact with the appropriate support resources. Communication: Position creates strategic communication plan that spans from students introductory course and to the end of their degree requirement to increase retention and may include emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing students of important deadlines, announcements, course registration instructions and engagement opportunities in collaboration with the Executive Director of Student Services for AU Online .

Position creates strategic communication plan that spans from students introductory course and to the end of their degree requirement to increase retention and may include emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing students of important deadlines, announcements, course registration instructions and engagement opportunities in collaboration with the Executive Director of Student Services for AU Online . Attendance and Grade Tracking: This position supports and facilitates communication reach out to students that are high risk due to nonattendance and poor grades.

This position supports and facilitates communication reach out to students that are high risk due to nonattendance and poor grades. Provide one-on-one counseling, case management, and support services to a caseload of students.

to a caseload of students. This position will have a caseload of students and will work with students to develop effective study habits, organization, and time management skills

Secondary Responsibilities

Stay current on student resources and documents.

Maintain Target X relating to student caseload and other action items as required.

Maintain roster reports and report management

Maintain Early Alerts and Target X relating to student early alert reports and other action items as required.

Help gather data and participate in the analysis of program outcomes.

Coordinate with AU Online Student Services team, enrollment, financial aid, accounting, registrar, and academic services.

Other duties as assigned.

ADA & Travel Requirements:

This position requires performing the following activities and working in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing, and walking.

Ability to lift, carry, or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 30 pounds, such as such as a box of printer paper or office supplies.

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches and frequently handling small items and paperwork.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment.

On occasion, will need to perform tedious and exacting tasks.

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printers, copiers, scanners, cameras, scissors, staplers, and computers. Will use software including Microsoft Office, or Adobe PDF software, and other university software.

Comparing, synthesizing, computer, compiling, copying, and analyzing information

The position will require occasional travel, depending on University needs, including within the region, Virginia, and to main campus to attend, in-person, several meetings and special events during the academic year, including opening kick-off and graduation(s).

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References via email to the attention of Selection Committee: [email protected]

Or via postal mail: SSC Selection Committee, c/o Chris Ellis, Executive Director of Student Services for Averett Online c/o Averett University, 420 West Main Street, Danville, VA 24541

No phone calls please.

Review of candidates will begin immediately; applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Please note: