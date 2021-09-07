Student Success Coach – Averett Online

Posted on September 7th, 2021 by Travis Dix

As part of the Student Success team, this position will coordinate and provide support to enrolled students. Through their work they will deliver the core elements of Averett’s mission and vision of being a premier student-centered university renowned for innovative teaching and experiential learning. The ability to reach our vision and the core values of Innovation and Discovery rely on a strong, dynamic, student-centered approach.

The Student Success Coach reports to the Executive Director of Averett Online Student Services, and will maintain effective and close working relationships with enrollment, accounting and financial aid. This position is expected to serve as the contact person for currently enrolled students in Averett’s online programs. They will provide vision, leadership, management, advising, excellent customer service and responsiveness, and hands-on operational oversight of their student case load.

Qualifications

Must hold a minimum of a bachelor’s degree

Excellent interpersonal, writing, and verbal communication skills.

Ability and desire to work with a diverse group of individuals with varying abilities, backgrounds, interests, and beliefs.

Exceptional customer service orientation, with ability to build and develop collaborative relationships

Experience with Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint)

Ability to implement innovative ideas to proactively solve problems, prioritize workload, work on cross-functional teams and use specialized computer applications like Student Information Systems and Customer Relationship Management systems.

Knowledge of factors that affect student retention and persistence.

Excellent leadership and organizational skills including project management and the ability to track details and manage timelines.

Primary Responsibilities

Course registration: This position supports course registration; ensuring students are enrolled full time in correct courses.

At-risk student identification: Position aids in the identification of students who may need additional resources to be successful in the program and helps facilitate action including access and contact with the appropriate support resources.

Communication: Position creates strategic communication plan that spans from students introductory course and to the end of their degree requirement to increase retention and may include emails and phone calls checking on student progress/experience and informing students of important deadlines, announcements, course registration instructions and engagement opportunities in collaboration with the Assistant Director of Averett Online Student Services and the Executive Director of Averett Online Student Services.

Attendance and Grade Tracking: This position supports and facilitates communication reach out to students that are high risk due to nonattendance and poor grades.

Other duties as assigned

Secondary Responsibilities

Stay current on student resources and documents.

Maintain Target X relating to student readiness paperwork and other action items as required.

Coordinate with Averett Online Student Services team, financial aid, accounting

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Christopher Ellis, Executive Director Averett Online Student Services

420 West Main Street,

Danville, VA 24541

Email address: SSCGPS@Averett.edu

Please note: