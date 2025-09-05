Support the Three Sisters Marathon

For more information on street closures, please click News release – Traffic advisory issued for marathon this weekend.
For more information on the Three Sisters Marathon, please click HERE.
Posted on September 5th, 2025 by Bill Dyer
For more information on street closures, please click News release – Traffic advisory issued for marathon this weekend.
For more information on the Three Sisters Marathon, please click HERE.
MAIN CAMPUS
420 West Main St., Danville, VA 24541
Phone: (434) 791-5600
1-800-AVERETT
NORTH CAMPUS
707 Mount Cross Road, Danville, VA 24540
Phone: (434) 791-5700
1-800-AVERETT
© 2025 Averett University. All rights reserved.
|
Due to the Three Sisters races this weekend, several main roads will be partially or completely closed. Click or tap the button for information.