Sustainability Club Hosts Earth Day Event

Posted on April 22nd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

The Averett University Sustainability Club hosted a Main Campus Clean-Up Day on Wednesday, April 22. The event is a focus of Earth Day for the club. Earth Day is observed on April 22 of each year. Now in its 56th year, Earth Day demonstrates support of environmental protection globally.

At Averett, this project of the Sustainability Club helps beautify and enhance the campus and build the community. The club’s mission is to do their part and be stewards of the environment and to take pride in the campus. Past clean-ups have been very successful in beautifying the community.

Other events that the club has taken on in the past year include helping with causes that promote food security issues in the community. At the end of last semester, the club collected extra food from the dining hall and Averett Dining Services that may otherwise gone unused and donated that food to the Salvation Army in Danville for their mission. The club plans a similar event at the end of the spring semester.

To read about that December event, please click HERE.