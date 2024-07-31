Posted on July 31st, 2024 by Travis Dix

The Technical Director / Audio Engineer (TD/AE) is a full time position. This is a 10 month Modified Fiscal Year position paid with a competitive benefits package on a 12-month schedule.

Qualifications include:

BFA in Technical Theatre with minimum 3 years technical theatre experience or BA in Theatre with minimum 5 years professional experience required.

Ability to manage multiple tasks and adhere to strict deadlines.

Understanding of and experience in audio engineering and sound support for speakers and live musical Performances.

A high emphasis is placed on safety and quality workmanship.

Proficiency in CAD and/or Vector Works and SFX / Q Lab.

Candidates must have a valid driver’s license and be able to work a flexible schedule that will include some evenings and weekends.

Strong collaborative, organizational, time management and interpersonal communication skills and the ability to lift items up to 75 pounds is essential.

Preferred qualifications: MFA in Technical Theatre. Experience in website development and management, social media marketing or video production. Experience with poster design or projection design.

Duties include:

The TD/AE will be responsible for Scenery construction, light hang and focus, and audio engineering and implementation for all Theatre department shows.

The TD/AE is responsible for maintenance of facility equipment. Candidate may be asked to instruct lower level production courses and labs.

Ensure flawless execution of all technical aspects of events on campus, including sound, lighting, video, and presentation equipment. (Work closely with Averett’s Director of meetings & Events, organizers, and clients to understand technical requirements and provide expert advice on technical solutions.)

TD will also be responsible for training, supervision, and evaluation of student technical staff for all Theatre Department shows, Arts at Averett Series and other events on campus.

The TD/AE will also provide technical and audio support at Averett University functions including, but not limited to, staff and faculty meeting, convocation, ROAR days, commencement and special events where Averett Administrators are speaking.

The TD/AE will act as the primary contact with visiting artists, rental companies, outside contractors and other university departments regarding the use of equipment, and systems within the Theatre department’s facilities.

Other duties assigned by the President.

Work Schedule:

The work schedule is August 1st – May 31st. Flexible schedule that will include some evenings and weekends.

Physical Demands:

Ability to lift items up to 75 pounds is essential.

Submit cover letter, current resume /curriculum vitae (CV), and 3 professional references to:

Selection Committee at [email protected]

A technical portfolio may be requested.

Review of candidates will begin on 8/12/24 and will continue until the position is filled. Anticipated start date 8/26/24

No phone calls please.

Please note: