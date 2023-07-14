Posted on July 14th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Reporting to the Director of Library and Instructional Resources, the Technical Services Librarian manages the day-to-day operations relating to technical services and, as necessary, assists with general library day-to-day operations. Responsibilities include acquisition of library materials, cataloging, maintenance of the library’s print and online collections, discovery layer, and authentication tools. Through collaboration with other Library staff, faculty, and students, the Technical Services Librarian develops materials and resources to support teaching and learning. Tasks may include evaluating existing collections, developing inventories as well as statistical and bibliographic reports.

As part of the Library team, collaborative efforts may include: determining strategies for changes in products and methodologies for accessing open resources and combinatory access systems, working with faculty to integrate library resources into course materials, building online modules on research skills and collection resources for inclusion in the Library website and Canvas LMS, representing the Library at meetings, providing reference services in person and online (including some evening/weekend time), and actively participating in the University shared governance by serving on committees, cross-campus teams, working groups, or other initiatives that advances the university’s mission. Averett University requires a strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, student learning, creativity, and teaching excellence.

Qualifications

Master’s degree in library and information science or a graduate degree in another discipline with relevant experience.

Enjoy helping others; positive attitude; flexible.

Strong customer service, communication, and interpersonal skills. Good phone and email etiquette skills.

Research skills are essential

Ability to organize, multitask, prioritize and work under pressure at times; team player.

Ability to quickly master new computer applications; strong, accurate data entry skills; attention to detail.

Ability to use Office 365 for basic/moderate level functions.

Primary Responsibilities

Perform copy and original cataloging of all formats of publications, database maintenance and troubleshooting, and authority control.

Expected to have an understanding of DDC, OCLC, RDA, MARC, LC Subject Headings, LC Classification, and may make recommendations about the adoption of bibliographic maintenance standards and authorities in an automated environment, and develops, as necessary, procedures for processing library materials.

Assist the Director in projects related to development of the Center for Teaching and Learning.

As appropriate, the Technical Services Librarian may supervise students in the technical processing support.

Work collaboratively with college departments, faculty, and students to promote and fulfill resource needs.

Evaluating existing collections to identifying gaps and reinforce strengths.

Developing inventories and deaccessioning materials as necessary.

Prepare statistical and bibliographic reports.

Secondary Responsibilities

Serve as backup for the Document Delivery/Library Operations Coordinator in scheduling, training, mentoring, and evaluating library student assistants and managing/providing services as needed.

Participate in covering reference services (including some evening/weekend time).

Participate in other Library projects and initiatives as able.

Participate in University projects and committees as appropriate.

Other duties as assigned.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:

Technical Services Librarian Selection Committee, Blount Library, Averett University, 420 West Main St., Danville, Virginia 24541

Email address: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.