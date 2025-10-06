Traditional Admissions Counselor

Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual to join the Traditional Admissions team. This position is responsible for connecting with prospective undergraduate students regarding all Averett University on-ground programs while communicating program information and admissions requirements.
The Admissions Counselor will also be knowledgeable on building relationships with prospective students, parents, and high school counselors while advocating for students from the first connection to being fully enrolled and started in classes.
This Admissions Counselor position reports to the Director of Admissions for Traditional students and will maintain effective and close working relationships with student services and financial aid teams as well as program directors and faculty. This position is expected to recruit and enroll undergraduate students to Averett’s on campus academic programs.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree is highly preferred
- A sense of ownership over work and pride in learning new skills
- Attention to detail, ability to prioritize and complete tasks, and meet deadlines
- Outstanding interpersonal skills are essential
- Excellent communication skills; both oral and written
- Ability to adapt to, and utilize, numerous technology applications proficiently
- A understanding of how to take advantage of data to accomplish goals and to obtain insight on areas for growth
- Valid Driver’s License required
Primary Responsibilities
- Recruiting prospective Averett University students at the inquiry, application, acceptance, and deposit stages of the Averett University enrollment process.
- Becoming a specialist in identifying students’ motivation in pursuing higher education, and in recognizing and articulating which degree program will be vital to attain their educational and career aspirations.
- Ensures prospective students meet critical deadlines. Counsels, advocates, and assists them in understanding and acquiring admissions materials. Can effectively communicate all critical factors for enrolling in each specific degree offered by Averett University.
- Utilizing various admissions technologies, including the Salesforce CRM platform and other university databases, to maintain student records and communicate with prospective students.
- Applying data, dashboards, and reports to self-analyze impact and proficiency in recruitment efforts.
Secondary Responsibilities
- Professionally organize and participate in off-campus recruitment events that include giving admissions presentations to large and small groups with the goal of recruiting students.
- Assist with on-campus recruitment events that occur throughout the year and provide campus tours to prospective students.
ADA/Travel related:
Must be able to perform the following with or without reasonable accommodations
- Must be able to travel to conduct recruitment events periodically throughout the year
- Ability and willingness to work some evenings and weekends
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to:
Selection Committee, Averett Traditional Admissions
Averett University
420 West Main Street
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email address: [email protected]
Please note:
