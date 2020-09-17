Two Averett Education Students Receive $10K Scholarships

Posted on September 17th, 2020 by Matt Bell

The Education Department at Averett University held their bi-annual Celebration of Success program Monday, Sept. 7, to recognize scholarship winners, program milestones and Kappa Delta Phi inductions.

Among the scholarship winners this academic year are two Averett University education students who learned recently they received $10,000 each from the Virginia Teaching Scholarship Loan Program.

Kaitlyn Ritchie and Anna Ewing, both majoring in elementary education, received their award letters in late August.

“The funds are eligible to be forgiven upon completion of teaching for two years after graduation in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Dr. Nancy Riddell, director of teacher education and chair of the education department said. “This particular scholarship is specific to higher need areas of the state. Elementary education in this area is among those areas with higher needs.”

The recipient of the annual Farson-Rogers Scholarship, given to one student-teacher, was Brittanny E. Jennings.

Students meeting the requirements to become part of the education program were also inducted during the program. As a part of their induction, students received an official nameplate.

During the festivities, students meeting certain requirements — including a minimum 3.0 grade point average — were inducted into the Kappa Delta Phi society, which is the national honor society for educators.

The officers and current members of Kappa Delta Phi were also recognized that night. Christen G. Seamster was named as the chapter president, followed by Ashlyn B. Mills as vice president and Haleigh A. Clark as secretary.