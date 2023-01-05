University Counselor

Posted on January 5th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Status: Full-Time, 9- months benefit eligible

(Those interested in part-time work instead should still apply but indicate in cover letter part-time work is preferred.)

Reports to: the Director of Counseling Services

>Under administrative direction of the Director of Counseling Services this position provides psychological services including but not limited to: clinical assessments, consultation, treatment planning, crisis intervention, and outpatient counseling to students.

Job Tasks and Responsibilities

May include any and/or all of the following:

Provides direct individual counseling services to students, crisis intervention, and consultation with other university employees.

Conducts clinical evaluations to determine mental health and/or substance use treatment needs.

Assists director with updates and maintains counseling center policies and procedures to maintain strict adherence to legal and ethical standards, as they relate to mental health counseling.

Assists with wellness programming and developing resources for student use.

Maintains individual records within electronic health record.

Maintains confidentiality and security of protected health information (PHI) according to federal guidelines and university policies.

Performs other job-related duties as required.

Required Qualifications:

Master’s degree in Psychology, Counseling, Social Work, Marriage & Family Therapy or other related field.

Must be approved and registered with the appropriate board for licensure as an LPC, LMFT or LCSW. Virginia licensed as an LPC, LMFT or LCSW preferred.

At least 2 years of clinical experience in providing brief intervention, mental health crisis assessments, individual and group therapy.

Knowledge of counseling theory and techniques.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with colleagues.

Must possess skills necessary to establish and maintain therapeutic relationships with individuals.

Ability to treat all people equitably and with a sensitivity and awareness to cultural differences.

Considerable knowledge of professional ethics and the ability to apply to current work.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Self-motivated with demonstrated understanding of the developmental issues of college students.

Preferred Qualifications:

Licensed as a LPC, LMFT or LCSW in the state of Virginia with clinical experience working in a community and/or college/university counseling setting.

Demonstrated ability to provide outreach, prevention, consultation and seminar presentations.

Travel and ADA-related Requirements

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment:

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person and telephonically

Must be able to work closely with others as part of a team

Visual and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including meetings and interactions with students and other employees

Work is performed while sitting, standing and walking.

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 25 pounds, occasionally up to 40 pounds, such as supplies, binders, or food trays, and items connected to events

Work may require pushing/pulling, reaching, bending, twisting, climbing (step ladder or stairs), crouching or use of foot pedals (driving)

Some work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule (including some evenings and weekends), perform multiple tasks simultaneously, work under time pressure, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

Will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, camera, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, and other university software

Occasionally may work in situations with fire hazards or communicable diseases (virus, flu, etc.

Work locations include an office environment and campus buildings

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and 3 Professional References to: [email protected]

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf. Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at [email protected] Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.