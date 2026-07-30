V-TOP Internships Give Averett University Students Hands-On Career Experience

Posted on July 30th, 2026 by Drew Wilson

DANVILLE, Va. — For two Averett University students, this summer has been about more than adding a line to a résumé. Through internships with the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership (V-TOP), Danville area natives Mira Crawford and Collin Stevens have gained confidence, built professional networks and helped expand opportunities that could benefit future college students across the Commonwealth.

“I think the most enlightening thing about being an intern for V-TOP is getting a lot of insight into work-based learning experiences and how people and organizations statewide are attempting to make them more available for students,” Stevens said. “I’ve personally felt, as a student myself, that a lot of internships have very stringent requirements and can seem intimidating for students to apply to. There’s this pervasive feeling that they just aren’t accessible, even if you believe you have the credentials to make yourself attractive to an employer. It feels really good to be a part of an organization where I contribute to alleviating that issue.”

A rising senior majoring in English, Stevens was recommended for the V-TOP internship by his professor, Dr. Jennifer Hughes. This summer, Stevens has helped the Region 3 V-TOP initiative by collaborating with community leaders, business stakeholders and Averett leadership to bring new ideas for meaningful programing and engagement. Utilizing his writing, technical and analytical skills, Stevens has helped engage Region 3 stakeholders and drafted a regional vision and strategy report that will help drive the region’s priorities in work-based learning, workforce development and future economic growth.

“I resonate deeply with V-TOP’s mission to expand work-based learning across our region, as well as the entirety of Virginia,” Stevens said. “Being an intern for them has been an extremely fulfilling experience.”

Crawford, a biomedical science major with a minor in business administration, is entering her fourth year at Averett this fall. Her interests in social media, content creation, networking, planning and logistics have helped her also engage with business partners and community leaders through the V-TOP internship. She’s had the opportunity to participate in leadership and networking through the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Sovah Health and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. She’s helped lead marketing and communications efforts for Region 3’s Career Speaker Series.

“As a V-TOP summer intern, I have had the experience of overseeing the marketing of several events coming this fall,” Crawford said. “Surprisingly, I have also learned a lot about technology and have become more fluent in different forms of software. This internship has offered me confidence and has given me several opportunities to network and try new things I have never thought possible. I am so thankful to Averett, the V-TOP organization, and Victoria McKinnis for this amazing opportunity.”

Crawford and Stevens will head to Richmond on July 30 for an event to celebrate Virginia Intern Day through V-TOP, State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV), the Virginia Chamber Foundation, the Virginia Business Higher Education Council, higher education institutions and employers across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Intern Day celebrates the impact of work-based learning and recognizes student interns, employers and institutions that help deliver those internship opportunities.

“Having two students to work with over the summer has been an incredible experience,” said Victoria McKinnis, who leads Averett’s partnership with the SCHEV as the Region 3 V-TOP Director. “I am most impressed by the different interests and skills each has brought to the work, and their enthusiasm to get the most out of this opportunity. They have brought valuable perspectives and insights as V-TOP works to provide better resources and opportunities to students.”

In April, SCHEV announced Averett as one of 161 employers honored with the 2026 Top Virginia Employers for Interns, recognizing their efforts to establish high-impact, career-launching internships across the Commonwealth.

Through a grant, Averett announced during the 2025-26 academic year its collaboration with SCHEV through V-TOP to strengthen the opportunities for students and the talent pipeline for employers in the region. In addition to Averett, the other degree-granting institutions in Go Virginia’s Region 3 are Danville Community College, Hampden-Sydney College, Longwood University, Patrick & Henry Community College and Southside Virginia Community College. The program aims to expand high-quality, paid, and credit-bearing student internships and other work-based learning opportunities in collaboration with Virginia employers. The program comprises institutional grants and a statewide initiative to facilitate the readiness of students, employers, and institutions of higher education to participate in internships and other work-based learning opportunities.