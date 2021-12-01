Vaccine Clinic to be held at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus

Posted on December 1st, 2021 by Matt Bell

In partnership with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), Averett University is hosting an all-encompassing COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon at Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus. VDH will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson brands available for first, second and third doses (boosters), as applicable. Also available are pediatric doses of Pfizer for ages 5-11. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred using the links below.

Please share this message and the poster far and wide, as this is a community event.

Vaccines for those 12 and older:

Johnson and Johnson (one-and-done vaccine)

Moderna link (first, second and third doses/boosters available)

Pfizer Ages 12+ link (first, second and third doses/boosters available)

Vaccines for children 5-11:

Pfizer Pediatric (5-11) link (adjusted dosage for pediatrics)