Posted on December 12th, 2019 by Travis Dix

Averett University is seeking an experienced, creative, and visionary leader to serve as Vice President for Business and Finance/Chief Financial Officer.

Since 1859, Averett University has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs, along with five graduate programs with a number of concentrations. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of Southern Virginia with regional campuses throughout Virginia and online. Averett enrolls a diverse student body, and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

Qualifications

An advanced degree in Business Administration, Accounting or closely related field is required and licensed as a Certified Public Accountant is preferred. The successful candidate will possess significant senior level management experience in private higher education, preferably in the small college context; have a proven record of success in planning and problem-solving; exhibit strong time-management, multi-tasking, analytical skills (including being an advanced excel user to employ financial modeling skills) and the ability to communicate effectively (written and oral) with all University and community constituencies; have the ability to achieve solid and effective interpersonal working relationships; and be committed to the goals and values of the University community and the University strategic plan.

Primary Responsibilities

Reporting to the President, the Vice President for Business and Finance is the chief financial officer and senior advisor to the President on the administrative support operations of the University. Overall responsibilities include: institutional planning in support of the University’s strategic plan; resource analysis, projections and annual and long-term budgeting; fiscal planning and policy development including cash management, procurement/contracting, and debt management/reporting; financial and business services, student financial services, human resources, information technology services, facilities/maintenance/capital projects, athletic operations, student life operations, and other university-wide leadership responsibilities as assigned by the President. This position works closely with the Vice President for Enrollment Management on revenue projections. In addition, the Vice President for Business and Finance chairs the university-wide Human Resource and Risk Management (including emergency response team) Committees; serves as a member of the President’s Council; supports the Board of Trustees Sustainable Foundations Committee and Endowment/Investments Subcommittee; and works closely with leaders in the local community.

Salary

Salary will be commensurate with education, qualifications and experience.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Environment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring clear communication (speaking and listening) in person, via video conference, and telephonically

Must be able to lead and work with others as part of a team

Visual, speech, and hearing acuity required to perform assigned work, including in-person and online interactions with faculty, staff, students, community members and organizations, and professional colleagues, including presentations, business meetings, and collaborative interactions.

Most work is performed while sitting or standing with walking necessary to/from meetings

Work uses fine manual dexterity to use equipment involving levers, buttons, keyboards, and switches as well as frequent handling of small items and paperwork

Ability to lift, carry or move items of up to 20 pounds, occasionally

Work may require pushing/pulling (drawers, chairs), reaching, bending, twisting, or climbing (stairs)

Frequently will need to work under time pressure, work on multiple tasks simultaneously, perform tedious and exacting work, and work in a noisy or distracting environment

At times may be called upon to work in an emergency situation, make frequent changes of tasks, or work an irregular work schedule/overtime

Frequently will need to use office equipment such as telephones, printer, copier, scanner, scissors, stapler, and computer. Will use software including Microsoft Office, Foxit or Adobe PDF software, Financial Edge, Zoom, and other campus and professional software

Primary work locations are an office environment and educational facilities

Travel will be required throughout Virginia and occasionally overnight travel on a regional or national basis

Application

The review of applications will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. The successful candidate will be eligible to start in the position on or after February 17, 2020. To apply, please submit electronically (Word or PDF): a cover letter addressing qualifications, resume, and the names and contact information of three professional references (including email) to vpbfsearch@averett.edu

Inquiries should be addressed to the

VPBF & CFO Selection Committee, c/o President’s Office

Averett University

420 West Main St.,

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: vpbfsearch@averett.edu

For additional information, visit the Averett University web site at: www.averett.edu

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.