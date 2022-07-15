Posted on July 15th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Since 1859, Averett University has grown and developed into a dynamic institution that serves students of all ages, offering more than 30 undergraduate majors, minors and special programs (on-campus and online), along with 13 master’s programs that help drive the regional economy and quality of life. Dedicated to preparing students to serve and lead as catalysts for positive change, the University’s historic main campus is embedded in the heart of southern Virginia and its hometown pride. Averett enrolls a diverse student body and boasts an alumni network that spans the globe.

Averett University began as a school for young women at a time when educating women was not a popular idea. That spirit of innovation has carried through to the present. Averett University was among the first in Virginia to create an accelerated program for working adults, and it is one of only a handful of institutions in the nation to offer bachelor’s degrees in aeronautics and equestrian studies.

U.S. News & World Report named Averett University No. 21 among 93 schools on the “2022 Best Regional Colleges in the South” list. Averett also landed in the No. 12 spot out of 32 regional colleges for best value, and is the No. 14 school out of 49 for upward social mobility. In addition, the University was recognized for economic diversity among its students. Averett is the only school in Virginia ranked in the social mobility and best value categories, and is the top-ranked school in Virginia from the best regional colleges list.

For many consecutive years, the Princeton Review has ranked Averett as one of the “best in the Southeast” in its “Best Colleges: Region by Region” guide, and Colleges of Distinction has once again named Averett a 2021-2022 College of Distinction – the university’s ninth consecutive year receiving the honor.

The Opportunity | The Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing

Averett University is seeking a seasoned and innovative thought-leader who can provide strategic and visionary leadership. The Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing reports to the President and serves as a member of the President’s Leadership Team.

The selected candidate will join the Averett community at an exciting time, as the University’s strategic plan is focused on growing enrollment through significant investments in the expansion of Averett Online; a new brand awareness campaign; the launch of new, market-responsive programs; and an important, major partnership leading to improved student success, retention, persistence and completion.

The Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing is a newly structured position that oversees and coordinates all aspects of Averett’s enrollment and marketing efforts, partnering with others across campus to attract and serve a diverse and inclusive student community.

The position oversees the recruitment, admission, registration services, enrollment services and University marketing functions for on-campus and online programs, and is responsible for planning, implementing and executing effective strategies to attract and enroll learners of all ages — undergraduate first-year, transfer, graduate, online.

The Vice President is responsible for developing, articulating and implementing a comprehensive strategic marketing and enrollment plan that optimizes growth opportunities in alignment with the University’s vision and mission. This includes supporting environmental and digital marketing investments to drive awareness and build recruitment across all enrollment areas.

The Vice President leads the areas of recruitment, admission, registration services, enrollment services and marketing in cultivating current markets to maintain existing enrollment strength and in developing new markets and using new and emerging technologies to drive enrollment growth. The Vice President also develops and manages forecasts, predictive models, reports and enrollment budgets.

The role of athletics is a vital component of Averett’s traditional student body and is key to the University’s undergraduate student recruitment process; the Vice President will partner effectively with the athletics department for the effective recruitment of student athletes.

In collaboration with the CFO/COO and other members of the President’s Leadership Team, the Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing contributes to the development of strategies regarding retention, tuition and fees and financial aid leveraging. The Vice President tracks and measures progress and outcomes, ensuring all enrollment management and University marketing initiatives are assessed and adapted for efficiency and effectiveness and align with the University’s broader competitive market position. The Vice President, in conjunction with the Marketing and Communications team, partners with Institutional Advancement, Meetings and Events Services and other major internal and external stakeholders to increase the University’s brand awareness and visibility.

Direct reports to the Vice President include the Directors of Admission for traditional and online; the Director of Enrollment Services; the Registrar; the Assistant Vice President of University Marketing and Communications; and the Executive Assistant to the Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing.

The Candidate

The Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing must have demonstrated, progressive and significant leadership experience in higher education appropriate to the vice-presidential role. This is an ideal opportunity for a mission-centered candidate to lead the enrollment, registration services, enrollment services and marketing efforts with an innovative and entrepreneurial vision for the University’s future.

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree is required and an advanced degree is preferred; a total of at least seven years of progressive leadership experience in enrollment management is required;

Demonstrated, progressive, strategic and significant leadership experience in higher education appropriate to the vice-presidential role, preferably with experience within a traditional residential campus setting as well as working with students of all ages, including online learners;

Comprehensive knowledge of enrollment management best and next practices, and the ability to apply these in complex, difficult and/or unprecedented situations;

Experience with new and emerging enrollment technologies focused on personalization;

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and develop a rapport with many diverse people and groups;

Systems-level thinker, with ability to build and lead comprehensive organizational change initiatives, not just single programs;

Strong execution skills, including the ability to manage teams and budgets;

Proven management and administrative skills, as demonstrated by experience in effectively leading a successful staff;

Superior verbal and written communications skills;

Competency in analyzing and organizing information and deriving actionable insight from data to produce results;

A visionary collaborator who will eagerly engage the Averett University community, prospective students and others in creative marketing, progressive recruitment and other enrollment strategies;

Experience in delivering new first-year and transfer classes and in increasing graduate, online and other recruitment streams;

Experience in change management to improve all marketing and enrollment processes, combined with strong technology skills and the ability to foster collaboration with faculty, staff and other key constituents;

An innovative and entrepreneurial mindset with a commitment to the mission of Averett University and its strategic plan;

Given the requirements of this position, the successful candidate will commit to residing in Danville and/or surrounding region throughout their tenure.

The Vice President for Enrollment Management and University Marketing will have compelling personal qualities of integrity, leadership and outstanding communications skills — especially as characterized by the ability to listen carefully, coach and mentor others, and employ an entrepreneurial nature. The successful candidate must understand and embrace the mission, vision and values of Averett University. Click here for Averett’s mission, vision and core values.

How to Apply

The position is open until filled, but applications received by September 5, 2022, will be given full consideration. Applicants for the position shall submit the following materials electronically to vpemsearch@averett.edu:

a letter of interest stating how the candidate’s experience matches the position requirements,

a current resume and

the names, addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses of five references — who will not be contacted without permission.

Please note:

As a condition of employment, Averett University requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/wp-content/uploads/9.30.21-ASR-for-2020.pdf.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply. Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator, Amanda Estabrook, at titleix@averett.edu. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr