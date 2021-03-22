Vice President for Student Engagement & Senior Student Experience Officer

Posted on March 22nd, 2021 by Travis Dix

The selected candidate will join the Averett University community at an exciting time, as the University’s strategic plan is focused on significantly and strategically enhancing the total student experience, particularly as it impacts student learning. The Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer is a newly designed position, developed to help the University enhance an already vibrant student experience and build on the strong record of student engagement, leading to improved student success, retention, persistence, and completion.

Averett University is seeking an innovative thought-leader who can provide strategic and visionary leadership to develop, execute, and direct comprehensive student success, support, and engagement services in support of innovative traditional and non-traditional educational experiences that are tailored to meet the needs of diverse modern learners. The Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer leads a team that provides high-touch services in support of holistic student success, persistence, and completion. Together they lead the development of support resources and co-curricular engagement opportunities that enable all students to have a sense of belonging and inclusion within the Averett community. This Vice President of Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer will propel the division into the future, developing a rich student-centered experience grounded in Averett’s mission.

The position, who reports directly to the President, serves as a member of the president’s council, is a voice and advocate for students. The successful candidate will be deeply engaged in all aspects of organizational planning toward advancing the mission and strategies of the University. These aspects include meeting the needs of all students and fostering an inclusive learning environment where every student has the opportunity to flourish. Serving with the Vice President for Academic Affairs as co-architects of the environment that influences student learning and engagement, this position works collaboratively with the Division of Academic Affairs, especially as it relates to high-impact practices and student success.

The Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer will oversee a portfolio that includes: Counseling Services; Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness; Health, Wellness and Recreation; Residential Education & Housing; Spiritual Life; Student Engagement, Leadership & First-Year Experience; Multicultural Student Services; Student Judicial Affairs, and Student Success.

The Candidate

The Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer must have demonstrated, progressive, and significant leadership experience in higher education appropriate to the vice-presidential role. This is an ideal opportunity for a mission-centered candidate to create transformative experiences for the benefit of students.

Qualifications

An advanced degree (terminal degree preferred) in student development, student affairs, higher education administration or closely related field;

Demonstrated, progressive, and significant leadership experience in higher education appropriate to the vice-presidential role, preferably in a residential campus setting;

Extensive experience working with students of all ages including online learners;

Comprehensive knowledge of college student development concepts and practices, and the ability to apply these in complex, difficult and/or unprecedented situations;

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and develop a rapport with many diverse people and groups;

Systems-level thinker, with ability to build and lead comprehensive organizational change initiatives, not just single programs;

Excellent command of diversity and inclusion issues as they pertain to higher education;

Strong execution skills, including the ability to manage teams and budgets;

Proven management and administrative skills, as demonstrated by experience in effectively leading a successful staff;

Superior verbal and written communications skills;

Given the requirements of this position, the successful candidate will commit to residing in Danville throughout their tenure.

The Vice President for Student Engagement and Senior Student Experience Officer will have compelling personal qualities of integrity, leadership, and outstanding communications skills – especially as characterized by the ability to listen carefully, coach and mentor others, and employ an entrepreneurial nature. The successful candidate must understand and embrace the mission, vision, and values of Averett University, which can be found on the AU website: https://www.averett.edu/about-us/mission-vision-core-values/

How to Apply:

The position is open until filled, but applications received by April 12, will be given full consideration. Applicants for the position shall submit the following materials electronically to vpse-ssxosearch@averett.edu

a letter of interest stating how the candidate’s experience matches the position requirements;

a current resume; and,

the names, addresses, telephone numbers, and email addresses of five references – who will not be contacted without permission.

Please note:

Background checks are required for all positions.

An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.

Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status.

Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.