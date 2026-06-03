Posted on June 3rd, 2026 by Travis Dix

Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who will serve as Vice President of Enrollment Management. This position will serve as the chief enrollment strategist, overseeing undergraduate and graduate admissions (on-line and traditional programs), financial aid, enrollment marketing, and enrollment analytics to drive sustainable net tuition revenue growth. This position reports directly to the University President, and is a member of the President’s Cabinet.

Key Responsibilities:

Oversees and supervises all programs within Enrollment Management; Coordinates and achieves integration across Enrollment Management areas, in accordance with the University’s mission, values, and strategic goals.

Leads the institution in planning, implementing, and evaluating new and transfer student enrollment strategies to meet the University’s enrollment goals.

Achieves the University’s enrollment, retention and student success, and graduation goals for all student populations.

Seeks opportunities to strategically expand the University’s recruitment range and opportunities.

Ensures accountability across Enrollment Management areas for achieving the University’s enrollment goals and performance targets.

Develops and manages community college partnerships and relationships, advancing the recruitment, admissions and enrollment of new and transfer students.

Provides leadership, advice and guidance on enrollment issues to ensure compliance with state and federal mandates.

Serves as the University’s representative to external stakeholders, including partner institutions, community organizations and government entities, on matters pertaining to enrollment strategy, policy and outcomes.

Performs other duties necessary to accomplish the University’s goals and objectives, and/or assigned by the President.

Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree from an accredited institution in higher education administration or related field.

Minimum of 5 – 10 years of progressively responsible experience in enrollment management.

Enrollment Expertise: Demonstrated knowledge, skill and experience at the university level in Enrollment Management principles and practices.

Strategic Leadership: Strong experience in executive level organizational leadership and decision making, strategic planning, personnel management, creative problem solving, conflict resolution, and management of complex budgets.

Communication Skills: Exceptional verbal, written and presentational skills. Ability to effectively engage and collaborate with various populations and constituents in support of the University’s mission, enrollment goals, and student success.

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:

Mail: Selection Committee Human Resources Department

Averett University

420 West Main St.

Danville, Virginia 24541

Email: [email protected]

Please note: