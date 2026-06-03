Averett University seeks a well-organized and skilled individual who will serve as Vice President of Enrollment Management. This position will serve as the chief enrollment strategist, overseeing undergraduate and graduate admissions (on-line and traditional programs), financial aid, enrollment marketing, and enrollment analytics to drive sustainable net tuition revenue growth. This position reports directly to the University President, and is a member of the President’s Cabinet.
Key Responsibilities:
- Oversees and supervises all programs within Enrollment Management; Coordinates and achieves integration across Enrollment Management areas, in accordance with the University’s mission, values, and strategic goals.
- Leads the institution in planning, implementing, and evaluating new and transfer student enrollment strategies to meet the University’s enrollment goals.
- Achieves the University’s enrollment, retention and student success, and graduation goals for all student populations.
- Seeks opportunities to strategically expand the University’s recruitment range and opportunities.
- Ensures accountability across Enrollment Management areas for achieving the University’s enrollment goals and performance targets.
- Develops and manages community college partnerships and relationships, advancing the recruitment, admissions and enrollment of new and transfer students.
- Provides leadership, advice and guidance on enrollment issues to ensure compliance with state and federal mandates.
- Serves as the University’s representative to external stakeholders, including partner institutions, community organizations and government entities, on matters pertaining to enrollment strategy, policy and outcomes.
- Performs other duties necessary to accomplish the University’s goals and objectives, and/or assigned by the President.
Qualifications:
- A Master’s Degree from an accredited institution in higher education administration or related field.
- Minimum of 5 – 10 years of progressively responsible experience in enrollment management.
- Enrollment Expertise: Demonstrated knowledge, skill and experience at the university level in Enrollment Management principles and practices.
- Strategic Leadership: Strong experience in executive level organizational leadership and decision making, strategic planning, personnel management, creative problem solving, conflict resolution, and management of complex budgets.
- Communication Skills: Exceptional verbal, written and presentational skills. Ability to effectively engage and collaborate with various populations and constituents in support of the University’s mission, enrollment goals, and student success.
Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume, and names of 3 – 5 Professional References to:
Mail: Selection Committee Human Resources Department
Averett University
420 West Main St.
Danville, Virginia 24541
Email: [email protected]
Please note:
- Background checks are required for all positions.
- An applicant must have an unrestricted right to work in the U.S.
- Averett University’s Annual Security and Fire Safety Report, published in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, can be found at https://www.averett.edu/clery.
- Averett University’s policies, programs and activities, including hiring practices, comply with federal and state laws and regulations prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, age, national origin, sex, disability, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression and veteran status. Inquiries related to the University’s compliance with Title IX should be directed to Averett’s Title IX Coordinator at [email protected]. Additional contact information, reporting options, and the University’s Title IX Sexual Harassment Policy can be found at https://www.averett.edu/about-us/title-ix/. Inquiries may be made externally to the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights: https://www.ed.gov/ocr.
- Averett University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and an Employer of National Service. AmeriCorps, Peace Corps, and other national service alumni are encouraged to apply.