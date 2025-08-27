Posted on August 27th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

Let’s take a quick look back to Welcome Week 2025 at Averett University. The whirlwind of activities began in earnest on Saturday, August 16, as the freshmen moved into their on-campus housing. The Student Engagement staff had a myriad of activities to help kick-off the new academic year. The days leading up to the beginning of classes kept students busy and involved.

On Tuesday, August 19, the new academic year, the school’s 167th year, was officially begun with the Opening Convocation in Pritchett Auditorium, A litany of speakers welcomed the assembled students, faculty, staff and community, led by Dr. Thomas Powell, who begins this first full academic year as university president. Classes began on Wednesday, August 20, as the anticipation of a new beginning was palatable on campus.

To see some of the sights of the new academic year, please click HERE for a photo album.