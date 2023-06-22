What’s Happening at the CCECC? 

Posted on June 22nd, 2023 by Travis Dix

In today’s competitive job market, having a well-crafted resume, professional headshots and access to job opportunities in your area are essential for success. At Averett University, we understand the importance of lifelong learning and workplace experience right from day one. At the Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness (CCECC), we create opportunities through our comprehensive career development programs designed to empower our students and alumni in their professional journeys.

Building a Solid Foundation

Our career development modules offer invaluable resources to help students develop their resumes and learn essential formatting techniques. As a first-year student, taking Averett 110 is mandatory. This course involves developing one’s resume, crafting a cover letter and completing a service-learning project. These are more than just assignments – the students will edit their resumes and cover letters over their four years at Averett to use for job and internship applications while in school. Additionally, we guide them in utilizing the Handshake platform—a powerful tool connecting them with various job opportunities. These are initiated within the first year, ensuring students are well-prepared to navigate the competitive job market.

Exploring Real-World Experiences

As students progress into their sophomore year, we offer job shadowing placements tailored to specific majors. This hands-on experience allows them to explore their chosen field and gain insights from professionals already established in the industry. By engaging in real-world scenarios, students gain valuable knowledge and skills that shape their career trajectory.

Internships and Workplace Experience

During their junior and senior years, we emphasize the importance of internships for credit or other workplace experiences. We actively partner with organizations to provide our students with meaningful opportunities to apply their classroom learning in professional settings. These internships not only offer practical experience but also enable students to build a network of industry contacts, setting them up for success in their future careers.

Polishing for Success

As seniors prepare to enter the workforce, we offer resume and cover letter workshops to ensure their application materials are polished and tailored to their desired positions. These workshops serve as a final touchpoint to refine their professional documents and increase their chances of securing the job they desire. Our goal is to provide comprehensive support throughout all four years, equipping students with the necessary tools to excel in their careers.

Engaging Alumni Network

Our commitment to lifelong learning extends beyond graduation. Through Handshake, we provide access to our extensive alumni base, allowing graduates to seek guidance and support from those already established in their respective fields. Alumni are also encouraged to contribute by offering resume and cover letter assistance, further fostering a strong sense of community and collaboration.

The CCECC Team

Dr. Billy Wooten is the Dean of Engaged Learning and Executive Director of the CCECC. Dr. Wooten leads the CCECC team in scheduling workshops across our different campuses to learn a wide range of career-related topics. Additionally, Dr. Wooten and his team facilitate mock job interview sessions, preparing students to confidently navigate the hiring process. There is even a room specifically designed for Zoom meetings with potential employers to serve as a space to expand students’ job search options and allow for remote connections, ultimately increasing their exposure to new opportunities. In addition to Dr. Wooten, Tia Yancey, Director of Volunteerism, and April Love-Loveless, Director of the Bonner Leader Program, are members of the CCECC team who work to serve Averett students in career development.

Bridge Programs

To bridge the gap between academia and the professional world, we offer two programs: the Bridge-Out Program and the Bridge-In Program. The Bridge-Out Program provides placements and opportunities for students during the summer, allowing them to gain hands-on experience and further develop their skills. Conversely, the Bridge-In Program targets underclassmen, enabling them to start building their resumes and professional networks early on.

Professional Development Guide

To provide a comprehensive resource, we have developed a professional development guide spanning from the first year to the senior year. This guide includes resume samples, cover letter samples and advice on professional attire. We are also sharing this guide with the wider Averett University community online, fostering a culture of career readiness throughout our institution.

At Averett University, our commitment to lifelong learning and career development is evident in our comprehensive suite of programs and resources. We take pride in our mission to equip students with the skills and experiences necessary for success in the professional world. By providing opportunities for resume building, professional headshots and job placement assistance, we ensure that every Averett student is prepared to embark on a fulfilling and successful career journey.