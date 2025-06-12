Wilson Wins First Place Nationally in CSC Writing Contest

Posted on June 12th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

By: Averett Athletics Communications Office

DANVILLE, Va. — Averett University’s Drew Wilson won first place nationally in the College Division’s “historical feature” category for the 2024-25 Fred Stabley Sr. Writing Contest through the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Tuesday. Wilson, Averett’s assistant director of athletics for communications and administration, earned first place nationally in the same category for the second consecutive year.

Wilson’s Averett Athletics Hall of Fame story on baseball alumnus Chris Stanley, which was published on Oct. 16, 2024, won first place nationally for “Historical Feature.”

In May, Wilson had two stories earn first place and one finish as runner-up in the district in their respective categories of the Stabley Writing Contest. In addition to winning first place for the Chris Stanley feature, Wilson also earned first place in the ” General Feature/Blog ” category for his tribute story for the late Barbara Kushubar titled “Averett mourns loss of professor, Hall of Famer Barbara Kushubar, whose impact spanned academics, athletics,” which was published on April 2, 2024. In addition, Wilson earned district runner-up for “Athlete Profile” with his feature on wrestling student-athlete George Moseley titled “Moseley finds himself in year away from wrestling, returns to qualify for nationals,” which was published on March 14, 2024. The first-place stories on Stanley and Kushubar advanced to the national ballot for judging.

It’s the fourth consecutive year Wilson has received recognition in the Stabley Writing Contest. After earning district runner-up for “Historical Feature” in 2022 and district runner-up in 2023 for “Social Justice/Diversity & Inclusion,” Wilson had five stories earn recognition in 2024 — two first place stories and three runner-up selections in the district. Last year, his story on the 2003 Averett men’s golf team’s national title won first place nationally in the “Historical Feature” category and was the runner-up for “National Story of the Year” in the College Division of the 2023-24 Stabley Writing Contest.

