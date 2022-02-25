Posted on February 25th, 2022 by Travis Dix

Averett University, a Division III member of the NCAA and USA South (will join ODAC July 1, 2022) is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Women’s Basketball Graduate Assistant Coach. This position is a part-time position open to those who are in the process of enrolling in a graduate degree program at Averett University or have recently been accepted to a graduate program at the University. Enrollment in one of Averett University’s graduate programs is a requirement of this position.

Responsibilities

Assist Head Coach to organize and conduct practices and contests in all aspects necessary in running a competitive Division III program.

Aiding in the recruitment of a diverse group of qualified student athletes for successful participation at the varsity athletic level

Advise and supervise team members, captains, Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) team representatives and team managers.

Demonstrate leadership, sportsmanship, and conduct becoming of the coaching profession adhering to all college and professional sport association guidelines.

Adhere to all NCAA, USA South and sport rules and regulations.

Serve as game administrator at intercollegiate contests as assigned by the department and/or assist in other assigned duties in support of the department and program.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree

Experience in intercollegiate athletics is preferred.

Valid driver’s license and a clear driving record required.

Graduate Assistants must be in and remain in good academic standing while enrolled in an Averett University graduate program.

COMPENSATION PACKAGE:

Graduate Assistants will be provided a compensation package that includes a salary stipend, a stipend for room and board, and graduate program tuition remission with the expectation that they will participate in team nutrition tables; be visible in the dining hall and residence halls after hours to support the Residence Life program; support the afterhours emergency response protocol in place for the University; support and engage students and student athletes in learning opportunities outside of the classroom and playing field through the student life program. Assist in study hall monitoring and academic progress evaluation in support of the Student Success Office.

Physical & Mental Demands/Work Enviroment

The duties of this position require performance of the following activities and work in the described environment, with or without reasonable accommodations.

Almost constant interaction with others requiring communication, both in-person and by telephone

Visual acuity required to perform duties to include oversight of activities of others, use of computer, driving, reading, etc.

Must be able to change tasks frequently, work an irregular work schedule, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, function well in a noisy and distracting environment, and work closely with others as part of a team

Ability to operate a motor vehicle and a valid driver’s license required

Frequently will need to strength move or carry 10-25 pounds and occasionally up to 50 pounds.

Frequent standing, sitting (meetings, driving, riding), and walking

Occasional work requiring reaching and handling of supplies/files/paperwork, bending to retrieve items from low shelves/cabinets or twisting.

At time may experience time pressure or emergency situations

At times may need to push/pull items such as drawers, tables, chairs; stepping up on stools.

At times may need to use office equipment such as printer, copier, fax, scanner, cameras, scissors, hole-punch, paper cutter, stapler, etc.

Primary work location is outdoors

Work environment typically does not include an environment that is hazardous to health and safety, although will require extended periods working outdoors, sometimes in extreme temperatures, with noisy conditions, and wetness/humidity

INTERESTED CANDIDATES:

Submit Letter of Interest, Current Resume/Curriculum Vitae (CV), and Three Professional References IN ONE DOCUMENT to: Selection Committee at Email address: wbbgacoachsearch@averett.edu

Please use this link to find more information about the graduate programs at Averett University.

https://gps.averett.edu/graduate-assistant-position/

Please note: