Women’s Golf Marshall Shares Experience at NCAA Division III Student Immersion Program

Posted on January 21st, 2026 by Bill Dyer

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Averett University women’s golf senior Sophia Marshall got a behind-the-scenes look at the NCAA National Convention while engaging in professional development opportunities as part of the Division III Student Immersion Program. Marshall was one of approximately 40 student-athletes selected to attend the program held Jan. 13-16 at the Gaylord National Resort Convention Center in conjunction with the national convention.

“Overall, the experience was very enlightening and exciting,” said Marshall, who also was able to attend the national convention last year through the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. “I am honored to have been able to go various years in a row, and am thankful for the memories and relationships that I made with my cohort.”

The DIII Student Immersion Program annually gives student-athletes an opportunity to learn more about the governance, leadership and operations of intercollegiate athletics. While at the convention, participants will get a behind-the-scenes look at operations and take part in professional development opportunities.

“I enjoyed being able to see behind the scenes of what happens legislatively with the NCAA, as well as being able to meet so many students that go to various schools around the country,” Marshall said. “Meeting these fellow students allowed me to learn about how other schools operate whether that be administratively or through their SAAC committees.”

Similar to last year, Marshall was able to sit in on issue forms where groups discussed the different proposals that were voted on during the convention. She also had the opportunity to engage with others in conversation to give her own personal insight.

The Student Immersion Program also provided Marshall the opportunity to take part in various sessions and forums about leadership and professionalism while also getting a personalized DiSC workshop. The program also allowed her to receive one-on-one guidance with predetermined mentors.

“What excited me most about this program was being able to speak to administrators and share my opinions on major issues that not only our own school may be facing. but what is going on through the division,” Marshall said. “It always feels good to know that the students’ voices get a chance at being heard not only by our national SAAC reps, but by students not within the SAAC organization as well. This opportunity allowed me to network with various professionals that could later help me and in what I aspire to do. Not only professionals already in the field, but to be able to network with the future professionals in those fields was a great opportunity as well.”

Marshall is one of at least seven Averett student-athletes who have participated in the Division III Student Immersion Program since 2018.

By: Drew Wilson/Director of University Marketing & Communications

