Posted on January 10th, 2023 by Travis Dix

Averett University Athletics is seeking a highly motivated individual to serve as the Women’s Soccer Graduate Assistant Coach.

The assistant will be responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Division III programs including, but not limited to, day-to-day operations; scheduling of contests; recruitment and retention of quality student-athletes; fiscal planning; donor, alumni, and community relations.

The successful candidate must be able to develop positive relationships with faculty, staff, students, media, alumni, parents and sponsors while interacting successfully with department personnel and the University Community.

Minimum qualifications include collegiate playing experience, knowledge and commitment to following NCAA, ODAC, and University rules and regulations.

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and acceptance into a Master’s Program at Averett University are required.

This position has a start date of July 1, 2023 and will remain open until filled. Graduates and future graduates will be given consideration for the position. Interested persons should send a cover letter, resume and references IN ONE DOCUMENT to [email protected]

