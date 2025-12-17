Women’s Volleyball Players Earn Academic Honor

Posted on December 17th, 2025 by Bill Dyer

DANVILLE, Va. — Averett University senior Rachel Green and juniors Kadence Woodlief, Sydney Mounce and Tahani Villines earned 2025 Academic All-District distinction from the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Dec. 16.

Green, an outside hitter/right side from Charlotte, North Carolina, started 24 out of 25 matches this past season, recording 137 kills and six assists. Green also accumulated 74 digs and 29 total blocks.

Woodlief, an outside hitter/defensive specialist from Oxford, North Carolina, played in 91 sets, as she recorded 28 kills, nine assists and four service aces. Defensively, Woodlief totaled 208 digs with a 2.29 per set average.

Mounce, an outside hitter from Walnut Cove, North Carolina, started in 24 matches and was second on the team in kills with 212. Mounce also finished with 107 digs and 27 total blocks. This marks the second straight season where Mounce has earned All-Academic honors for the Cougars.

Villines, an outside hitter from Wilmington, North Carolina, started in 19 matches, and led the team in kills with 221 and service aces with 28. Defensively, Villines also had 215 digs and 27 total blocks.

By: Dominik Pocrnja/Assistant Director of Athletics Communications

