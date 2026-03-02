Wrestlers Samano, Mitchell Qualify for Nationals

Posted on March 2nd, 2026 by Bill Dyer

ADA, Ohio. — Averett University men’s wrestling junior Adrian Samano finished as region runner-up, while senior Khalil Mitchell secured a third-place finish in his division to punch tickets to nationals on Saturday as the NCAA Division III Region 4 Championships wrapped up at Ohio Northern University.

At 125 pounds, junior Samano reached the finals with a 20-4 technical fall over Kurt Mokros of Ohio Northern University before finishing runner-up after an 8-1 decision loss to Mac Cafurello of Roanoke College.

Sophomore A.J. Orlando III battled through the 133 pound consolation bracket, earning a 7-4 win over Shenandoah’s Anakin Burks before falling in a tight 3-2 semifinal. Orlando placed sixth after a 4-1 sudden victory loss to Nolan Frye of University of Mount Union.

Junior Carter Shupert secured fifth place at 157 pounds, highlighted by a 16-0 technical fall over Muskingum University’s Wyatt Opferbeck and an 8-3 decision against Caleb Hoffman of Baldwin Wallace University.

At 174 pounds, senior Michael Gabbard also placed fifth, creeping by Jessie Orbin of Waynesburg University and later defeating Jake Starkey of Mount Union in another close 4-3 decision.

Mitchell delivered the top consolation finish at 184 pounds for the Cougars, winning three straight bouts including a major decision over Vitali Daniels of Washington & Jefferson College and a 14-4 major decision over Blaine Christian of Mount Union to claim third place.

Senior Jacob Jimenez reached the consolation semifinal at 197 pounds with a 17-3 major decision over Washington & Jefferson’s Jaden Fields before placing sixth after a loss to Tradyn Henderson of Southern Virginia University.

Senior heavyweight Carter Erickson dropped his consolation match and finished eighth following a sudden victory loss to Jonah McCoy of Saint Vincent College.

Samano and Mitchell return for the national championships on March 13-14 at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

By: Zoe Winnes/Athletics Communications Graduate Assistant

