Title IX Reporting

Faculty, staff, students, and visitors who would like to submit a report of sexual or gender-based harassment or discrimination to the Title IX Team can email [email protected] or complete the online form: Sexual and Gender-based Harassment and Discrimination Reporting Form.

Faculty and staff, except for confidential resources when serving in their confidential role, are mandatory reporters and required to submit a report to the Title IX Team when they receive information about sexual or gender-based harassment or discrimination and the information involves an applicant for admission, student, applicant for employee, or employee or when the conduct occurred on campus or at a University-related event.

Mandatory reporters are encouraged to complete the online form but may contact the Title IX Coordinator at [email protected] or (434) 791-7222.