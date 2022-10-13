YouVisit

FALL 2023/SPRING 2024 TRIMESTER ACADEMIC CALENDAR: ABSN AND GRADUATE NURSING

DateDay Academic
Fall 2023
8/7/23MondayStudents are registered for classes
8/21/23MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
8/23/23WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
8/27/23SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
8/30/23WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)
9/4/23MondayLabor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
9/9/23SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)
9/19/23TuesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)
10/15/23SundayClasses End: Session 1
10/16/23MondayClasses Begin: Session 2
10/18/23WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
10/25/23WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 2)
11/4/23SaturdayLast Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
11/4/23SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 2)
11/18/23SaturdayLast day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 4)
11/23/23ThursdayThanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
11/24/23FridayThanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
12/6/23WednesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
12/10/23SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
12/11/23MondayCredentials ConferredConferral Only (no formal Commencement)
12/12/23TuesdayFall Grades Due by 9 a.m.
12/14/23ThursdayAcademic Standing
Spring 2024
12/18/23MondayStudents are registered for classes
1/8/24MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
1/10/24WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
1/14/24SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
1/15/24MondayMartin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED		No Classes
1/17/24WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)
1/27/24SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)
2/6/24TuesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)
3/3/24SundayClasses End (Session 1)
3/4/24MondayClasses Begin (Session 2)
3/6/24WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
3/13/24WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 2)
3/23/24SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 2)
3/29/24FridayGood Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
4/4/24ThursdayLast Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
4/6/24SaturdayLast day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 4)
4/28/24SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
4/30/24TuesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
5/3/24FridayCommencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD		Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
5/4/24SaturdayCommencement
5/4/24SaturdayCredentials ConferredConferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree
5/7/24TuesdaySpring Grades due by 9 a.m.
5/9/24ThursdayAverett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
Summer 2024
4/15/24MondayStudents are registered for classes
4/29/24MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
5/1/24WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
5/5/24SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
5/8/24WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)
5/18/24SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)
5/28/24TuesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)
6/19/24WednesdayJuneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
6/23/24SundayClasses End: Session 1
6/24/24MondayClasses Begin: Session 2
6/26/24WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
7/3/24WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
7/4/24ThursdayJuly 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
7/13/24SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 2)
7/27/24SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 4)
7/31/24WednesdayLast Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
8/18/24SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
8/20/24TuesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
8/26/24MondayCredentials ConferredConferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
8/26/24MondaySummer Grades due by 9 a.m.