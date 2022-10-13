Fall 2023

8/7/23 Monday Students are registered for classes

8/21/23 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

8/23/23 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)

8/27/23 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)

8/30/23 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)

9/4/23 Monday Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

9/9/23 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)

9/19/23 Tuesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)

10/15/23 Sunday Classes End: Session 1

10/16/23 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2

10/18/23 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)

10/25/23 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 2)

11/4/23 Saturday Last Day to Apply for Commencement

without a Late Fee

11/4/23 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 2)

11/18/23 Saturday Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 4)

11/23/23 Thursday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

11/24/23 Friday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

12/6/23 Wednesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)

12/10/23 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

12/11/23 Monday Credentials Conferred Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)

12/12/23 Tuesday Fall Grades Due by 9 a.m.

12/14/23 Thursday Academic Standing

Spring 2024

12/18/23 Monday Students are registered for classes

1/8/24 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

1/10/24 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)

1/14/24 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)

1/15/24 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,

UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

1/17/24 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)

1/27/24 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)

2/6/24 Tuesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)

3/3/24 Sunday Classes End (Session 1)

3/4/24 Monday Classes Begin (Session 2)

3/6/24 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)

3/13/24 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 2)

3/23/24 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 2)

3/29/24 Friday Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

4/4/24 Thursday Last Day to Apply for Commencement

without a Late Fee

4/6/24 Saturday Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 4)

4/28/24 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

4/30/24 Tuesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)

5/3/24 Friday Commencement Rehearsal,

Commencement Celebration TBD Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.

5/4/24 Saturday Commencement

5/4/24 Saturday Credentials Conferred Conferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree

5/7/24 Tuesday Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.

5/9/24 Thursday Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,

Traditional Academic Standing Meeting

Summer 2024

4/15/24 Monday Students are registered for classes

4/29/24 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

5/1/24 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)

5/5/24 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)

5/8/24 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)

5/18/24 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)

5/28/24 Tuesday Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)

6/19/24 Wednesday Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

6/23/24 Sunday Classes End: Session 1

6/24/24 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2

6/26/24 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)

7/3/24 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)

7/4/24 Thursday July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

7/13/24 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 2)

7/27/24 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 4)

7/31/24 Wednesday Last Day to Apply for August Conferral

without a Late Fee

8/18/24 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

8/20/24 Tuesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)

8/26/24 Monday Credentials Conferred Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing