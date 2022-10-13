FALL 2023/SPRING 2024 TRIMESTER ACADEMIC CALENDAR: ABSN AND GRADUATE NURSING
|Date
|Day
|Academic
|Fall 2023
|8/7/23
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|8/21/23
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|8/23/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
|8/27/23
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
|8/30/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)
|9/4/23
|Monday
|Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|9/9/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)
|9/19/23
|Tuesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)
|10/15/23
|Sunday
|Classes End: Session 1
|10/16/23
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Session 2
|10/18/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
|10/25/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 2)
|11/4/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
|11/4/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 2)
|11/18/23
|Saturday
|Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 4)
|11/23/23
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|11/24/23
|Friday
|Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|12/6/23
|Wednesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
|12/10/23
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|12/11/23
|Monday
|Credentials Conferred
|Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)
|12/12/23
|Tuesday
|Fall Grades Due by 9 a.m.
|12/14/23
|Thursday
|Academic Standing
|Spring 2024
|12/18/23
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|1/8/24
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|1/10/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
|1/14/24
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
|1/15/24
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|1/17/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)
|1/27/24
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)
|2/6/24
|Tuesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)
|3/3/24
|Sunday
|Classes End (Session 1)
|3/4/24
|Monday
|Classes Begin (Session 2)
|3/6/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
|3/13/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 2)
|3/23/24
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 2)
|3/29/24
|Friday
|Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|4/4/24
|Thursday
|Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
|4/6/24
|Saturday
|Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 4)
|4/28/24
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|4/30/24
|Tuesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
|5/3/24
|Friday
|Commencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD
|Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
|5/4/24
|Saturday
|Commencement
|5/4/24
|Saturday
|Credentials Conferred
|Conferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree
|5/7/24
|Tuesday
|Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.
|5/9/24
|Thursday
|Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
|Summer 2024
|4/15/24
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|4/29/24
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|5/1/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
|5/5/24
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
|5/8/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 1)
|5/18/24
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WFÓ (Session 1)
|5/28/24
|Tuesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a ÒWÓ (Session 4)
|6/19/24
|Wednesday
|Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|6/23/24
|Sunday
|Classes End: Session 1
|6/24/24
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Session 2
|6/26/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
|7/3/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
|7/4/24
|Thursday
|July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|7/13/24
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 2)
|7/27/24
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 4)
|7/31/24
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
|8/18/24
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|8/20/24
|Tuesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
|8/26/24
|Monday
|Credentials Conferred
|Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
|8/26/24
|Monday
|Summer Grades due by 9 a.m.