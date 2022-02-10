Fall 2022/Spring 2023 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN and Graduate Nursing
|Date
|Day
|Academic
|Fall 2022
|8/8/22
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|8/22/22
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|8/24/22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
|8/28/22
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
|8/31/22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
|9/5/22
|Monday
|Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|9/10/22
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)
|9/30/22
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
|10/16/22
|Sunday
|Classes End: Session 1
|10/17/22
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Session 2
|10/19/22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
|10/26/22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
|11/4/22
|Friday
|Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
|11/15/22
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 2)
|11/19/22
|Saturday
|Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 4)
|11/24/22
|Thursday
|Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|11/25/22
|Friday
|Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|12/7/22
|Wednesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m.
(includes all applied for Commencement)
|12/9/22
|Friday
|Commencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD
|Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
|12/10/22
|Saturday
|Commencement
|Commencement
|12/11/22
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|12/13/22
|Tuesday
|Fall Grades Due by 9 a.m.
|12/15/22
|Thursday
|Academic Standing
|Spring 2023
|12/19/22
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|1/9/23
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|1/11/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
|1/15/23
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
|1/16/23
|Monday
|Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|1/18/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
|1/28/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)
|2/7/23
|Tuesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
|3/5/23
|Sunday
|Classes End (Session 1)
|3/6/23
|Monday
|Classes Begin (Session 2)
|3/8/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
|3/15/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
|3/25/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 2)
|4/4/23
|Tuesday
|Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
|4/7/23
|Friday
|Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|4/8/23
|Saturday
|Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 4)
|4/30/23
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|5/2/23
|Tuesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m.
(includes all applied for Commencement)
|5/5/23
|Friday
|Commencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD
|Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
|5/6/23
|Saturday
|Commencement
|5/9/23
|Tuesday
|Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.
|5/11/23
|Thursday
|Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
|Summer 2023
|4/17/23
|Monday
|Students are registered for classes
|5/1/23
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
|5/3/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
|5/7/23
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
|5/10/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
|5/20/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)
|5/30/23
|Tuesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
|6/25/23
|Sunday
|Classes End: Session 1
|6/26/23
|Monday
|Classes Begin: Session 2
|6/28/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
|7/4/23
|Tuesday
|July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|No Classes
|7/5/23
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
|7/15/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 2)
|7/29/23
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 4)
|7/31/23
|Monday
|Last Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
|8/9/23
|Wednesday
|Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m.
(includes all applied for Conferral)
|8/15/23
|Tuesday
|Degrees Conferred
|August Conferral
|8/20/23
|Sunday
|Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
|8/21/23
|Monday
|Summer Grades due by 9 a.m.