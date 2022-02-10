YouVisit

Fall 2022/Spring 2023 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN and Graduate Nursing

DateDay Academic
Fall 2022
8/8/22MondayStudents are registered for classes
8/22/22MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
8/24/22WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
8/28/22SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
8/31/22WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
9/5/22MondayLabor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
9/10/22SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)
9/30/22Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
10/16/22SundayClasses End: Session 1
10/17/22MondayClasses Begin: Session 2
10/19/22WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
10/26/22WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
11/4/22FridayLast Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
11/15/22SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 2)
11/19/22SaturdayLast day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 4)
11/24/22ThursdayThanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
11/25/22FridayThanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
12/7/22WednesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m.
(includes all applied for Commencement)
12/9/22FridayCommencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD		Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
12/10/22SaturdayCommencementCommencement
12/11/22SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
12/13/22TuesdayFall Grades Due by 9 a.m.
12/15/22ThursdayAcademic Standing
Spring 2023
12/19/22MondayStudents are registered for classes
1/9/23MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
1/11/23WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
1/15/23SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
1/16/23MondayMartin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED		No Classes
1/18/23WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
1/28/23SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)
2/7/23TuesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
3/5/23SundayClasses End (Session 1)
3/6/23MondayClasses Begin (Session 2)
3/8/23WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
3/15/23WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
3/25/23SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 2)
4/4/23TuesdayLast Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
4/7/23FridayGood Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
4/8/23SaturdayLast day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 4)
4/30/23SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
5/2/23TuesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m.
(includes all applied for Commencement)
5/5/23FridayCommencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD		Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
5/6/23SaturdayCommencement
5/9/23TuesdaySpring Grades due by 9 a.m.
5/11/23ThursdayAverett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
Summer 2023
4/17/23MondayStudents are registered for classes
5/1/23MondayClasses Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
5/3/23WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
5/7/23SundayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
5/10/23WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
5/20/23SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)
5/30/23TuesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
6/25/23SundayClasses End: Session 1
6/26/23MondayClasses Begin: Session 2
6/28/23WednesdayLast Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
7/4/23TuesdayJuly 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSEDNo Classes
7/5/23WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
7/15/23SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 2)
7/29/23SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 4)
7/31/23MondayLast Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
8/9/23WednesdaySenior Grades Due by 3 p.m.
(includes all applied for Conferral)
8/15/23TuesdayDegrees ConferredAugust Conferral
8/20/23SundayClasses End: Sessions 2 and 4
8/21/23MondaySummer Grades due by 9 a.m.