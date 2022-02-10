Fall 2022

8/8/22 Monday Students are registered for classes

8/22/22 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

8/24/22 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)

8/28/22 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)

8/31/22 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)

9/5/22 Monday Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

9/10/22 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)

9/30/22 Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)

10/16/22 Sunday Classes End: Session 1

10/17/22 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2

10/19/22 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)

10/26/22 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)

11/4/22 Friday Last Day to Apply for Commencement

without a Late Fee

11/15/22 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 2)

11/19/22 Saturday Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 4)

11/24/22 Thursday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

11/25/22 Friday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

12/7/22 Wednesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m.

(includes all applied for Commencement)

12/9/22 Friday Commencement Rehearsal,

Commencement Celebration TBD Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.

12/10/22 Saturday Commencement Commencement

12/11/22 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

12/13/22 Tuesday Fall Grades Due by 9 a.m.

12/15/22 Thursday Academic Standing

Spring 2023

12/19/22 Monday Students are registered for classes

1/9/23 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

1/11/23 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)

1/15/23 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)

1/16/23 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,

UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

1/18/23 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)

1/28/23 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)

2/7/23 Tuesday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)

3/5/23 Sunday Classes End (Session 1)

3/6/23 Monday Classes Begin (Session 2)

3/8/23 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)

3/15/23 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)

3/25/23 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 2)

4/4/23 Tuesday Last Day to Apply for Commencement

without a Late Fee

4/7/23 Friday Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

4/8/23 Saturday Last day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 4)

4/30/23 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4

5/2/23 Tuesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m.

(includes all applied for Commencement)

5/5/23 Friday Commencement Rehearsal,

Commencement Celebration TBD Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.

5/6/23 Saturday Commencement

5/9/23 Tuesday Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.

5/11/23 Thursday Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,

Traditional Academic Standing Meeting

Summer 2023

4/17/23 Monday Students are registered for classes

5/1/23 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4

5/3/23 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)

5/7/23 Sunday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)

5/10/23 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)

5/20/23 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF” (Session 1)

5/30/23 Tuesday Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)

6/25/23 Sunday Classes End: Session 1

6/26/23 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2

6/28/23 Wednesday Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)

7/4/23 Tuesday July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes

7/5/23 Wednesday Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)

7/15/23 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 2)

7/29/23 Saturday Last Day to Withdraw with a "WP/WF" (Session 4)

7/31/23 Monday Last Day to Apply for August Conferral

without a Late Fee

8/9/23 Wednesday Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m.

(includes all applied for Conferral)

8/15/23 Tuesday Degrees Conferred August Conferral

8/20/23 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4