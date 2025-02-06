AY2025-2026 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN and Graduate Nursing

Date Day   Academic
08/11/25 Monday   Students are registered for classes
08/25/25 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4  
08/27/25 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
08/31/25 Sunday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
09/01/25 Monday Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
09/21/25 Wednesday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
10/19/25 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
10/19/25 Sunday Classes End: Session 1  
10/20/25 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2  
10/22/25 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
11/04/25 Tuesday   Last Day to Apply for Commencement without a Late Fee
11/16/25 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
11/27/25 Thursday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
11/28/25 Friday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
12/14/25 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4  
12/16/25 Tuesday   All grades (including seniors) are due by 9AM
12/18/25 Thursday   ABSN Academic Standing
12/22/25 Monday Credentials Conferred Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)
12/22/25 Monday   Students are registered for classes
01/05/26 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4  
01/07/26 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
01/11/26 Sunday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
01/19/26 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
02/01/26 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
03/01/26 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
03/01/26 Sunday Classes End (Session 1)  
03/02/26 Monday Classes Begin (Session 2)  
03/04/26 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
03/29/26 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
04/02/26 Thursday   Last Day to Apply for Commencement without a Late Fee
04/03/26 Friday Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
04/26/26 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4  
04/28/26 Tuesday   Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
05/01/26 Friday Commencement Rehearsal, Commencement Celebration TBD Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
05/02/26 Saturday Commencement  
05/05/26 Saturday Credentials Conferred Conferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree
05/05/26 Tuesday   Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.
05/07/26 Thursday   ABSN Academic Standing
04/13/26 Monday   Students are registered for classes
04/27/26 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4  
04/29/26 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
05/03/26 Sunday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
05/21/26 Thursday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
05/25/26 Monday Memorial Day Holiday No Classes; University Closed
06/19/26 Friday Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
06/21/26 Tuesday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
06/21/26 Sunday Classes End: Session 1  
06/22/26 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2  
06/24/26 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
07/03/26 Thursday July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
07/19/26 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
07/29/26 Wednesday   Last Day to Apply for August Conferral without a Late Fee
08/16/26 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4  
08/18/26 Tuesday   Senior Grades Due by 9AM (all completers)
08/24/26 Monday Credentials Conferred Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
08/25/26 Tuesday   Summer Grades due by 9 a.m.
08/27/26 Thursday   ABSN Academic Standing