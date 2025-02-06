|
08/11/25
Monday
Students are registered for classes
08/25/25
Monday
Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
08/27/25
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
08/31/25
Sunday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
09/01/25
Monday
Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
09/21/25
Wednesday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
10/19/25
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
10/19/25
Sunday
Classes End: Session 1
10/20/25
Monday
Classes Begin: Session 2
10/22/25
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
11/04/25
Tuesday
Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
11/16/25
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
11/27/25
Thursday
Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
11/28/25
Friday
Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
12/14/25
Sunday
Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
12/16/25
Tuesday
All grades (including seniors) are due by 9AM
12/18/25
Thursday
ABSN Academic Standing
12/22/25
Monday
Credentials Conferred
Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)
12/22/25
Monday
Students are registered for classes
01/05/26
Monday
Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
01/07/26
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
01/11/26
Sunday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
01/19/26
Monday
Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
02/01/26
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
03/01/26
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
03/01/26
Sunday
Classes End (Session 1)
03/02/26
Monday
Classes Begin (Session 2)
03/04/26
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
03/29/26
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
04/02/26
Thursday
Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
04/03/26
Friday
Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
04/26/26
Sunday
Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
04/28/26
Tuesday
Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
05/01/26
Friday
Commencement Rehearsal,
Commencement Celebration TBD
Commencement Rehearsal 2 p.m.
05/02/26
Saturday
Commencement
05/05/26
Saturday
Credentials Conferred
Conferral for students earning a for-credit credential, other than a degree
05/05/26
Tuesday
Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.
05/07/26
Thursday
ABSN Academic Standing
04/13/26
Monday
Students are registered for classes
04/27/26
Monday
Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
04/29/26
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
05/03/26
Sunday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
05/21/26
Thursday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
05/25/26
Monday
Memorial Day Holiday
No Classes; University Closed
06/19/26
Friday
Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
06/21/26
Tuesday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
06/21/26
Sunday
Classes End: Session 1
06/22/26
Monday
Classes Begin: Session 2
06/24/26
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
07/03/26
Thursday
July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
07/19/26
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
07/29/26
Wednesday
Last Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
08/16/26
Sunday
Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
08/18/26
Tuesday
Senior Grades Due by 9AM (all completers)
08/24/26
Monday
Credentials Conferred
Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
08/25/26
Tuesday
Summer Grades due by 9 a.m.
08/27/26
Thursday
ABSN Academic Standing