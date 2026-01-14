|
Fall 2026
8/3/26
Monday
Students are registered for classes
8/17/26
Monday
Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
8/19/26
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
8/23/26
Sunday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
9/7/26
Monday
Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
9/13/26
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
10/11/26
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
10/11/26
Sunday
Classes End: Session 1
10/12/26
Monday
Classes Begin: Session 2
10/14/26
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
11/2/26
Tuesday
Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
11/8/26
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
11/26/26
Thursday
Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
11/27/26
Friday
Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
12/6/26
Sunday
Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
12/8/26
Tuesday
All grades (including seniors) are due by 9AM
12/10/26
Thursday
Academic Standing
12/14/26
Monday
Credentials Conferred
Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)
Spring 2027
12/21/26
Monday
Students are registered for classes
1/4/27
Monday
Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
1/6/27
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
1/10/27
Sunday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
1/18/27
Monday
Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday,
UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
1/31/27
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
2/28/27
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
2/28/27
Sunday
Classes End (Session 1)
3/1/27
Monday
Classes Begin (Session 2)
3/3/27
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
3/26/27
Friday
Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
3/28/27
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
4/1/27
Thursday
Last Day to Apply for Commencement
without a Late Fee
4/25/27
Sunday
Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
4/27/27
Tuesday
Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
5/1/26
Friday
Credentials Conferred
Conferral only for ABSN
5/4/27
Tuesday
Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.
5/8/27
Friday
Commencement Rehearsal
Commencement Rehearsal 2PM
5/9/27
Saturday
Commencement
5/13/27
Thursday
Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
Summer 2027
4/12/27
Monday
Students are registered for classes
4/26/27
Monday
Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4
4/28/27
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
5/2/27
Sunday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
5/20/27
Thursday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
5/31/27
Monday
Memorial Day Holiday
No Classes; University Closed
6/18/27
Friday
Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
6/20/27
Sunday
Classes End: Session 1
6/21/27
Monday
Classes Begin: Session 2
6/22/27
Tuesday
Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
6/23/27
Wednesday
Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
7/5/27
Monday
July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED
No Classes
7/18/27
Sunday
Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
7/21/27
Wednesday
Last Day to Apply for August Conferral
without a Late Fee
8/15/27
Sunday
Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4
8/17/27
Tuesday
Senior Grades Due by 9AM (all completers)
8/23/24
Monday
Credentials Conferred
Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
8/24/27
Tuesday
Summer Grades due by 9 a.m.
8/26/27
Thursday
Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting,
Traditional Academic Standing Meeting