AY2026-2027 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN

Date Day University Events Online
Fall 2026
8/3/26 Monday   Students are registered for classes
8/17/26 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4  
8/19/26 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 1)
8/23/26 Sunday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 4)
9/7/26 Monday Labor Day Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
9/13/26 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
10/11/26 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
10/11/26 Sunday Classes End: Session 1  
10/12/26 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2  
10/14/26 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Fall Trimester (Session 2)
11/2/26 Tuesday   Last Day to Apply for Commencement without a Late Fee
11/8/26 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
11/26/26 Thursday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
11/27/26 Friday Thanksgiving Break, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
12/6/26 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4  
12/8/26 Tuesday   All grades (including seniors) are due by 9AM
12/10/26 Thursday   Academic Standing
12/14/26 Monday Credentials Conferred Conferral Only (no formal Commencement)
Spring 2027
12/21/26 Monday   Students are registered for classes
1/4/27 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4  
1/6/27 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 1)
1/10/27 Sunday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 4)
1/18/27 Monday Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
1/31/27 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
2/28/27 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
2/28/27 Sunday Classes End (Session 1)  
3/1/27 Monday Classes Begin (Session 2)  
3/3/27 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Spring Trimester (Session 2)
3/26/27 Friday Good Friday Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
3/28/27 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 2)
4/1/27 Thursday   Last Day to Apply for Commencement without a Late Fee
4/25/27 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4  
4/27/27 Tuesday   Senior Grades Due by 3 p.m. (all completers)
5/1/26 Friday Credentials Conferred Conferral only for ABSN
5/4/27 Tuesday   Spring Grades due by 9 a.m.
5/8/27 Friday Commencement Rehearsal Commencement Rehearsal 2PM
5/9/27 Saturday Commencement  
5/13/27 Thursday   Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting, Traditional Academic Standing Meeting
Summer 2027
4/12/27 Monday   Students are registered for classes
4/26/27 Monday Classes Begin: Sessions 1 and 4  
4/28/27 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 1)
5/2/27 Sunday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 4)
5/20/27 Thursday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 1)
5/31/27 Monday Memorial Day Holiday No Classes; University Closed
6/18/27 Friday Juneteenth Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
6/20/27 Sunday Classes End: Session 1  
6/21/27 Monday Classes Begin: Session 2  
6/22/27 Tuesday   Last Day to Withdraw with a “W” (Session 4)
6/23/27 Wednesday   Last Day to Drop Registrations for Summer Trimester (Session 2)
7/5/27 Monday July 4th Holiday, UNIVERSITY CLOSED No Classes
7/18/27 Sunday   Last Day to Withdraw with a "W" (Session 2)
7/21/27 Wednesday   Last Day to Apply for August Conferral without a Late Fee
8/15/27 Sunday Classes End: Sessions 2 and 4  
8/17/27 Tuesday   Senior Grades Due by 9AM (all completers)
8/23/24 Monday Credentials Conferred Conferral for ABSN and Graduate Nursing
8/24/27 Tuesday   Summer Grades due by 9 a.m.
8/26/27 Thursday Averett Online Academic Standing Meeting, Traditional Academic Standing Meeting