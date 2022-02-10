YouVisit

Summer 2022 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN and Graduate Nursing

DateDay Academic
5-2-22MondayClasses Begin: ABSN and Graduate Nursing
Trimester Sessions 1 & 4
5-4-22WednesdayLast Day to Drop registrations (Trimester Session 1)
5-8-22SundayLast Day to Drop registrations (Trimester Session 4)
Traditional and Averett Online
5-11-22WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw "W" (Trimester Session 1)
5-21-22SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw "WP/WF"
(Trimester Session 1)
5-30-22MondayMemorial Day - No Classes - UNIVERSITY CLOSED
5-31-22TuesdayLast Day to Withdraw "W" (Trimester Session 4)
6-26-22SundayTrimester Session 1 Ends:
ABSN and Graduate Nursing
6-27-22MondayTrimester Session 2 Begins:
ABSN and Graduate Nursing
6-29-22WednesdayLast Day to Drop registrations (Trimester Session 2)
7-4-22MondayJuly 4th - No Classes - UNIVERSITY CLOSED
7-6-22WednesdayLast Day to Withdraw "W" (Trimester Session 2)
7-16-22SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw "WP/WF"
(Trimester Session 2)
7-30-22SaturdayLast Day to Withdraw "WP/WF"
(Trimester Session 4)
8-21-22SundayTrimester Sessions 2 & 4 End:
ABSN and Graduate Nursing