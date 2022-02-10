Summer 2022 Trimester Academic Calendar: ABSN and Graduate Nursing
|Date
|Day
|Academic
|5-2-22
|Monday
|Classes Begin: ABSN and Graduate Nursing
Trimester Sessions 1 & 4
|5-4-22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop registrations (Trimester Session 1)
|5-8-22
|Sunday
|Last Day to Drop registrations (Trimester Session 4)
Traditional and Averett Online
|5-11-22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw "W" (Trimester Session 1)
|5-21-22
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw "WP/WF"
(Trimester Session 1)
|5-30-22
|Monday
|Memorial Day - No Classes - UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|5-31-22
|Tuesday
|Last Day to Withdraw "W" (Trimester Session 4)
|6-26-22
|Sunday
|Trimester Session 1 Ends:
ABSN and Graduate Nursing
|6-27-22
|Monday
|Trimester Session 2 Begins:
ABSN and Graduate Nursing
|6-29-22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Drop registrations (Trimester Session 2)
|7-4-22
|Monday
|July 4th - No Classes - UNIVERSITY CLOSED
|7-6-22
|Wednesday
|Last Day to Withdraw "W" (Trimester Session 2)
|7-16-22
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw "WP/WF"
(Trimester Session 2)
|7-30-22
|Saturday
|Last Day to Withdraw "WP/WF"
(Trimester Session 4)
|8-21-22
|Sunday
|Trimester Sessions 2 & 4 End:
ABSN and Graduate Nursing