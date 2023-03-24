Accreditation

Current Accreditation Status and Approved Programs

Averett’s Teacher Education Program is accredited by the Virginia Department of Education and nationally through the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). View our accreditation status here.

Successful program completion, including licensure assessments, leads to licensure in the Commonwealth of Virginia. This license is valid for ten years and renewable with additional professional development experiences. The following initial licensure areas offered by Averett are approved by the Virginia Board of Education:

Elementary Education(PreK-6)

English (6-12)

Mathematics (6-12)

History and Social Science (6-12)

Health and Physical Education (PreK-12)

Special Education – General Curriculum (PreK-12)

Theatre (PreK-12)

Visual Arts (PreK-12)

Many areas are situated within a regional context of need in terms of shortage area disciplines, based on reporting from the Virginia Department of Education as well as feedback from members of the Education Advisory Committee.

CAEP has developed four annual reporting measures for Educator Preparation Providers (EPP), which are used to provide information to the public on program outcomes and program impact.

The four reporting measures for Averett University’s teacher education program may be found here.