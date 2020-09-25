Education Scholarship Opportunities

The following opportunities are available for Education majors. Please review each item to determine if it applies to you. Please contact the Financial Aid office for information about how to apply.

Evelyn Miller

The selection shall be on the basis of the following criteria:

Recipient(s) shall be a student(s) majoring in Liberal Studies with PK-6 Teacher Licensure, Music, or any major leading toward Secondary TeacherLicensure with a minimum GPA of3.0.

Recipient(s) shall be chosen based on contributions to the major, overall strong character, fine virtues and good social standing.

Mary Fugate

The selection shall be on the basis of the following criteria:

The award is not based on financial need.

The recipient shall be a female majoring in education who best demonstrates ideas exemplary of the life of Mary Fugate, academic achievement and service to church and society.

The recipient shall be a full-time student.

The award may be renewable for the undergraduate experience for up to four years.

Kevin C. Milner

The scholarship recipient(s) will be chosen using the following preferred criteria:

The recipient shall be a full-time, undergraduate student fi:om the City of Danville or Pittsylvania County, Virginia.

The recipient shall be an education major, possess financial need, and possess and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA.

The award will be made to one student in one lump sum.

Farson-Rogers

The selection of the student shall be made by the faculty of the Education Department based on the following criteria:

The scholarship in the form of a cash award will be awarded to deserving, regional students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in any subject with teaching licensure. (Regional shall be defined as Danville or Pittsylvania County, VA). First preference shall be given to minority students who meet the criteria.

The recipient shall have demonstrated financial need.

The award will be made during the semester the successful recipient performs their student teaching responsibilities. This award is meant to serve as additional assistance for potential lost wages, clothing, transportation, etc. while performing their student teaching responsibilities.

VA Teaching Scholarship Loan Program

Awards shall be made to candidates who are enrolled full-time or part-time in an approved undergraduate or graduate teacher education programs in one of the top ten critical teacher shortage disciplines; however, a minority teacher candidates may be enrolled in any content area for teacher preparation.