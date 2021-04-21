Spring 2021 Graduation

To maximize health precautions for COVID-19, Commencement will be held Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. outdoors on Daly Field of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium on Averett’s E. Stuart James Grant North Campus, 707 Mount Cross Rd. In the event of inclement weather, Commencement will be postponed to Sunday, May 9, at 10 a.m. at the stadium, and the same protocol that is listed below will be followed.

Masks are required for graduates and guests!

Live Streaming of Graduation

We understand that due to the limited amount of tickets, some of your family and friends are unable to attend. Please forward them this link to watch the ceremony live!

The webcast will begin 15 minutes before graduation.

Tickets

To ensure social distancing, three tickets will be distributed to each graduating senior. Guests will be socially distanced on the field.

Only handicap seating will be designated in the stadium bleachers.

Ticket Pick up:

All graduates are required to attend rehearsal on Friday, May 7. Students will receive their three tickets at the rehearsal check-in table.

Rehearsal Check-In Process

Rehearsal will start promptly at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7. Please arrive during your assigned time to get lined up for the rehearsal.

Graduates will receive an email Friday morning, May 7, with their row and seat number along with their time slot to arrive Friday and Saturday.

Once you have arrived and parked at North Campus on May 7, please head to the graduate check-in area, marked at Label 1 in the link. Give the check-in attendant your first and last name, and show them the confirmation email of your row and seat number. (A print out of email is fine if you do not have a smart phone). Once checked in, you will receive your three tickets for your guests, and will be escorted to your row and seat number for the procession line up.

Please arrive during your assigned timeslot. Arriving before or after your assigned timeslot could cause delays in the check-in process. If you do not check-in, you will not receive your tickets for your guest.

If you do not receive an email with your row and seat number, please email Kjohnston@averett.edu before 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7.

Line up Rules:

Graduates will need to arrive during their assigned time slot to get checked in and lined up correctly

Students must have on a mask in order to check-in.

Graduates will be socially distanced in the designated parking lot. (Label 1) Chairs will be provided for students to sit while they wait for the ceremony to start.

Since the graduation ceremony will be on the turfed field, high heel shoes are not recommended due to the makeup of the surface.

due to the makeup of the surface. Regalia is not required at rehearsal.

Graduates must check-in before being seated in the graduate lineup area.

Line up Recap:

Receive an email containing row/seat number and check-in timeslot. Once arrived and parked head to graduate line up area. (Label 1) Provide your first and last name to the check-in attendant, and provide the email confirmation. Receive tickets for guests Take your assigned seat.

Graduation Check-In Process

Graduates will receive an email Friday morning, May 7, with their row and seat number and time slot of when to arrive Saturday morning.

Once you have arrived and parked at North Campus on Saturday, May 8, please head to the graduate check-in area. (Please refer to the photo below for the check-in area) Give the check-in attendant your first and last name, and show them your confirmation email of your row and seat number. (A print out of email is fine if you do not have a smart phone). Once checked in, you will be escorted to your row and seat number for the procession line up.

Please arrive during your assigned timeslot. Arriving before or after your assigned timeslot could cause delays in the check-in process. The graduation ceremony will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Lines will be checked at 9:15 a.m. If you do not check-in, your name will not be read during the ceremony.

If you do not receive an email with your row and seat number, please email Kjohnston@averett.edu before 11 a.m. on Friday, May 7.

Line up Rules

Graduates will need to arrive during their assigned time slot to be checked in and lined up correctly.

Students must have on a mask in order to check-in.

Graduates will be lined up six feet apart in the designated parking lot. (Label 1) Chairs will be provided for students to sit while they wait for the ceremony to start.

Graduates must come dressed in regalia. If you need assistance with your hood, volunteers will be walking around to help.

Since the graduation ceremony will be on the turfed field, high heel shoes are not recommended due to the makeup of the surface.

due to the makeup of the surface. Graduates must check-in before being seated in the graduate lineup area.

Students that are not officially checked in will not have their name called to walk across the stage.

Line up Recap:

Receive an email containing row and seat number, and check-in timeslot. Once arrived and parked head to graduate line up area. (Label 1) Provide your first and last name to the check-in attendant, and provide the email confirmation. Take your assigned seat.

Guest Check- In Process

All guests, once parked, will enter through the front gates of the Frank R. Campbell Stadium and head towards Daly Field. (In photo shown below of Label 2). Guests will be required to go through a bag check before entering.

Guest Rules